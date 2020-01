2020 January 14 09:19

As of 14 January 2020 (08:23, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.08% to $64.24 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – climbed by 0.02% to $58.09 per barrel.