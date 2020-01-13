2020 January 13 15:32

Admiral Vladimirsky, oceanographic research vessel of RF Navy, called the port of Rio de Janeiro

The commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, received a report that the oceanographic research vessel of the Navy "Admiral Vladimirsky", which is on a round-the-world expedition, arrived in the port of Rio de Janeiro with a business call that will last until January 14, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the call to Rio de Janeiro, the crew of the ship, members of the expedition and cadets of the navigational and hydrographic faculty of the Naval Institute will visit the sights of the city, as well as have the opportunity to relax after crossing the Atlantic.