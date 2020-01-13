2020 January 13 13:27

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2019 fell by 10.1% Y-o-Y to 32.7 million tonnes

In 2019, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 32,762,200 tonnes of cargo (-10.1%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews was informed by the port authority, transshipment of coal fell by 27.2% to 10,357,700 tonnes, oil products – fell by 7.2% to 3,791,300 tonnes, wood pellets – grew by 20.4% to 1,133,400 tonnes, ore – grew by 29.9% to 646,200 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput declined by 0.5% to 466,890 TEUs.

In the reporting period, passenger turnover decreased by 0.2% to 868,563 people including 69,207 cruise passengers (-7.5%).



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2018, the port handled 36,431,900 tonnes of cargo.