2020 January 13 09:55

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2019 grew by 11.9% Y-o-Y to 18.1 million tonnes

In 2019, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo (+11.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, transshipment of export cargo climbed by 26.9% to 14.25 million tonnes including 2.64 million tonnes of paper (-2.6%), 1.82 million tonnes of cellulose (+28.6%), 2.17 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+15.3%) and 2.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+23.4%).



Transshipment of import cargo fell by 22.2% to 3.84 million tonnes including 903,740 tonnes of general cargo (-25.8%), 442,340 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-51%) and 1.02 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 5.4% to 4.13 million tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 30% to 555,000 tonnes.



Transshipment of containers grew by 3.7% to 677,620 TEUs.



Vessel traffic grew by 12.2% to 3,181 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2018, the port handled 16.17 mln t of cargo.