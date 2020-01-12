  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 12 13:27

    OSI signs contract with Polish Navy to provide Naval integrated bridge systems

    Burnaby, BC based OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) said that it has entered in to a strategic partnership with PGZ Stocznia Wojenna Shipyard (PGZ SW), located in Gdynia, Poland to provide Integrated Navigation and Tactical Systems (INTS) to the Polish Navy. Its first contract is for the Kormoran program, vessels two and three (ORPs ‘Albatros’ and ‘Mewa’).

    “We are very pleased to be working with PGZ Stocznia Wojenna (PGZ SW) and the Polish Navy, our newest naval customer, on the Kormoran project,” stated Ken Kirkpatrick, President and CEO. “PGZ SW is a highly regarded naval shipyard and well positioned to support the expansion of OSI’s presence within the region.”

    Under the terms of the contract, OSI together with Polish engineers and fitters will design, build, deliver and install two INTS’s for the Polish Navy Kormoran Class Mine Countermeasures Vessel new build program. Kormoran is part of the Polish naval modernisation program and will operate in the waters of the Polish exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as well as participate in NATO’s countermeasure group in the Baltic and North Sea.

    Mr. Kirkpatrick continued, “More than 22 NATO and Allied navies operate using OSI integrated navigation and tactical solutions. As a result of choosing OSI to be their integrated bridge system provider, the Polish Navy has advanced its navigation commonality and standard to a level that is on par with many other NATO and Allied navies. The use of OSI’s INTS will also significantly increase the Polish Navy’s interoperability in NATO MCM operations since many similar platforms use OSI solutions.”

    INTS is a fully scalable, IMO and NATO STANAG 4564 WECDIS compliant Integrated Bridge System. INTS has Marine Equipment Directive (MED) Type Approval certification from DNV GL as an Integrated Navigation System. Among key industry standards that are met by INTS are MSC.252 (83) and IEC 61924-2 for INS, as well as MSC.302(87) for Bridge Alert Management.

    About PGZ Stocznia Wojenna Sp.
    Stocznia Wojenna Shipyard is part of PGZ (Polish Armament Group). PGZ acquired Stocznia Marynarki Wojennej in 2017. Stocznia Wojenna has had a relationship with the Polish Navy since 1922 and has developed very high standards for operational and production efficiencies, in the areas of design, rebuilding, construction, modernization, maintenance of Navy vessels, commercial ships, and floating structures. PGZ SW is also specialised in explicit and crypto communication as well as navigation systems for navy forces.

    About OSI
    OSI Maritime Systems has been providing advanced integrated navigation and tactical solutions to military customers for over 20 years. As a pioneer of Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (WECDIS), the company has grown to be a leading provider of integrated
    navigation and tactical solutions designed for naval and maritime security operations. The company develops and delivers integrated bridge systems for warships, integrated dived navigation systems for submarines, and C2 systems for small craft. OSI currently has 22 naval customers from around the world with over 600 warships and submarines operating with its world leading integrated navigation and tactical solutions.

