2020 January 11 15:24

Navios Maritime Partners takes delivery of five containerships upon liquidation of Navios Europe

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, announced today that it took delivery of the following five containerships upon the liquidation of Navios Europe Inc. (“Navios Europe I”):

Navios Partners acquired the five containerships for approximately $52.0 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. Navios Partners received approximately $49.6 million in satisfaction of its receivable from Navios Europe I. Separately, Navios Partners incurred a $23.5 million loan from a commercial bank, with interest at LIBOR plus 400 bps and a maturity in September 2020.





About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels.