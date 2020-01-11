  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 11 14:21

    New BridgeLink smart maintenance service optimises remote support and intervention for critical bridge equipment

    Telemar, the Marlink Group company dedicated to Bridge Electronics, on-board services and maintenance, has significantly enhanced its remote support capabilities within the recently launched BridgeLink solution. Telemar engineers will use the BridgeLink Smart Maintenance Application to provide pro-active support to reduce potential down-time and increase efficiency of Bridge Electronics hardware as well as associated software maintenance and repair.

    Designed jointly within the Marlink Group, a core aspect of BridgeLink is the interconnection of equipment on board within a standardised data structure. By expanding the scope of equipment remotely accessible via the BridgeLink Smart Maintenance App, Telemar can perform more repairs remotely and increase first-time fixes for a more efficient service when its field engineers visit customer vessels.

    The new Smart Maintenance App delivers value across all aspects of service and support. As well as creating a benefit for shipowners by streamlining troubleshooting wherever they operate, Telemar can use the data collected to optimise asset lifecycles and deliver further efficiencies. The BridgeLink Smart Maintenance App will also be used for performance analysis and to collect data for site surveys, helping to further reduce the engineering time required for firmware/software installations and upgrades.

    Leveraging remote support technology, Marlink and Telemar are also contributing to reduce time, travel and ultimately also the carbon footprint for shipping companies. The Telemar Smart Maintenance team consists of certified and trained Field Service Engineers able to start in depth investigations to problems with GMDSS equipment, radar and ECDIS, satellite communications systems, Voyage Data Recorders and the majority of communications systems and navigational aids, quickly and from shore.

    The BridgeLink Smart Maintenance App implements powerful network security features and all nominated bridge technology on board is connected on a dedicated and secured Local Area Network.

    Giorgio Santantonio, General Manager, Telemar Italy comments: "BridgeLink will dramatically enhance our efficiency in servicing our customers’ needs in terms of bridge electronics maintenance. It allows our technical team, remotely and in real time, to access the equipment on board the ship, run specific fault-finding diagnostics, update software and analyse working efficiency. If we are not able to fix a fault remotely, the subsequent on-board service attendance can be arranged more effectively with the required spare parts for a drastically improved first-time-fix success rate."



2020 January 11

15:24 Navios Maritime Partners takes delivery of five containerships upon liquidation of Navios Europe
13:14 EXMAR announces management changes & new corporate structure
11:39 MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field offshore Senegal
10:43 North P&I Club launches new initiative to help members prepare for the IMO’s cyber security deadline

2020 January 10

18:06 Hamburg Port Authority orders two more fire-fighting vessels
17:36 TMA Logistics wins contract for storage and transhipment for Siemens Gamesa
17:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2019 grew by 53% to 1.69 million tonnes
17:06 DFDS takes delivery of fourth 6,695-lanemetre mega-freighter
16:45 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam coordinating multi-party hybrid and electric propulsion research project
16:31 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships
16:19 Port of Amsterdam sees a record transhipment in 2019
16:07 Maersk Drilling secures contract for Maersk Valiant offshore Colombia
15:45 Maersk starts new service to Gijón
15:37 SGRE named preferred supplier for largest U.S. offshore wind power project
14:52 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2019 down 20.2% YoY to 6.30 tonnes
14:27 Finnlines places order for Superstar 5,100 lm Ro-Pax duo with a China Merchants Group's shipyard
13:54 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 7.33 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 2.7% Y-o-Y
13:29 Throughput of port Azov in 2019 fell by 20% to 10.38 million tonnes
13:07 MOL and China COSCO Shipping's second LNG carrier for Yamal LNG project named LNG MERAK
12:48 CPC Marine Terminal set annual loading record of 63.25 million tonnes, up 3.5% YoY
12:31 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene with Phaethon
12:01 Hapag-Lloyd implements GRI from East Asia to USA and Canada
11:30 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second passenger/cargo ship for Hankyu Ferry
11:03 Petrobras to avoid the transit through the Strait of Hormuz
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 10
10:31 Lubrizol whitepaper identifies VLSFO engine condition challenges
10:29 Transocean announces $352.9 mln in new rig contracts
10:09 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2019 fell by 4.7% Y-o-Y to 22.95 million tonnes
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.6% to 308.8 million tonnes in 2019
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is down to 772 points
09:13 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.31% to $65.17, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $59.37
08:34 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to launch the Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09
10:23 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.73% to $65.92, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.86% to $60.12
10:18 CMA CGM and the Port of Dunkirk inaugurate a "cold ironing" system allowing ships to plug into onshore electricity
10:05 RF Government endorses subsidizing of fishing ships construction