  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 11 13:14

    EXMAR announces management changes & new corporate structure

    EXMAR N.V. announced that Francis Mottrie joins the EXMAR Group in the new position of Deputy CEO. He will take up responsibility for the internal management. Francis Mottrie was CEO of Bexco, producer of synthetic ropes for various industrial applications and a subsidiary of the EXMAR Group. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years in the maritime industry (CMB, Safmarine and later A.P. Moller Maersk Group) in various leadership roles.

    “We are convinced that with Francis Mottrie we have the right person to further develop the company and capitalize on its strong market position”, says the EXMAR Group CEO Nicolas Saverys.

    "I am very much looking forward to join EXMAR, a team of competent and dedicated colleagues doing their utmost to serve our customers every day. EXMAR is a company with a great reputation, a global pioneer in floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. The future opportunities are numerous and promising", says Francis Mottrie.

    On the financial side Miguel de Potter, Group CFO since 2011, decided to seek other challenges. Patrick De Brabandere has accepted the position of Group CFO as from the 1st of February 2020, thereby confirming his longterm dedication within the Group. Miguel de Potter remains available to the company until the end of February 2020.

    “I’ve spent 11 interesting years with EXMAR and I am proud of that journey. With the successful completion of various financings and several other re-financings on track for 2020, the Company will be in a solid financial position to further grow as from 2020 onwards. I am confident that the dedication, endurance and expertise of our colleagues and partners will offer EXMAR a bright future”, says Miguel de Potter.

    Upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the next Board meeting of 29th January 2020 will co-optate Wouter De Geest as independent director. Wouter De Geest is president of VOKA and was CEO of BASF Antwerpen.

    In order to gear the organization for the future EXMAR also optimized its corporate structure resulting in a simplified business unit set-up:
    EXMAR Shipping led by Jens Ismar EXMAR Infrastructure (incl. LNG infrastructure and Offshore) led by Jonathan Raes EXMAR Shipmanagement led by Joris Daman
    The newly composed EXMAR Executive Committee will be represented by:
    Nicolas Saverys (Group CEO)
    Francis Mottrie (Deputy CEO)
    Patrick De Brabandere (CFO)
    Jens Ismar (Executive Director Shipping)
    Jonathan Raes (Executive Director Infrastructure)

    EXMAR is convinced that with this optimized business platform it is ready to write a successful next chapter.

    The company’s commercial perspectives are positive. In the LPG Shipping segment markets remain strong. The barges are performing as per contract and TANGO FLNG is producing above expectations.

    About EXMAR
    EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. EXMAR’s mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first class business partners. EXMAR designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialized, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.

Другие новости по темам: Exmar  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 11

13:14 EXMAR announces management changes & new corporate structure
11:39 MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field offshore Senegal
10:43 North P&I Club launches new initiative to help members prepare for the IMO’s cyber security deadline

2020 January 10

18:06 Hamburg Port Authority orders two more fire-fighting vessels
17:36 TMA Logistics wins contract for storage and transhipment for Siemens Gamesa
17:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2019 grew by 53% to 1.69 million tonnes
17:06 DFDS takes delivery of fourth 6,695-lanemetre mega-freighter
16:45 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam coordinating multi-party hybrid and electric propulsion research project
16:31 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships
16:19 Port of Amsterdam sees a record transhipment in 2019
16:07 Maersk Drilling secures contract for Maersk Valiant offshore Colombia
15:45 Maersk starts new service to Gijón
15:37 SGRE named preferred supplier for largest U.S. offshore wind power project
14:52 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2019 down 20.2% YoY to 6.30 tonnes
14:27 Finnlines places order for Superstar 5,100 lm Ro-Pax duo with a China Merchants Group's shipyard
13:54 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 7.33 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 2.7% Y-o-Y
13:29 Throughput of port Azov in 2019 fell by 20% to 10.38 million tonnes
13:07 MOL and China COSCO Shipping's second LNG carrier for Yamal LNG project named LNG MERAK
12:48 CPC Marine Terminal set annual loading record of 63.25 million tonnes, up 3.5% YoY
12:31 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene with Phaethon
12:01 Hapag-Lloyd implements GRI from East Asia to USA and Canada
11:30 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second passenger/cargo ship for Hankyu Ferry
11:03 Petrobras to avoid the transit through the Strait of Hormuz
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 10
10:31 Lubrizol whitepaper identifies VLSFO engine condition challenges
10:29 Transocean announces $352.9 mln in new rig contracts
10:09 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2019 fell by 4.7% Y-o-Y to 22.95 million tonnes
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.6% to 308.8 million tonnes in 2019
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is down to 772 points
09:13 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.31% to $65.17, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $59.37
08:34 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to launch the Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09
10:23 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.73% to $65.92, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.86% to $60.12
10:18 CMA CGM and the Port of Dunkirk inaugurate a "cold ironing" system allowing ships to plug into onshore electricity
10:05 RF Government endorses subsidizing of fishing ships construction
09:29 IMO 2020 sulphur cap on marine fuels enters into force
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 773 points