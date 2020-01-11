2020 January 11 13:14

EXMAR announces management changes & new corporate structure

EXMAR N.V. announced that Francis Mottrie joins the EXMAR Group in the new position of Deputy CEO. He will take up responsibility for the internal management. Francis Mottrie was CEO of Bexco, producer of synthetic ropes for various industrial applications and a subsidiary of the EXMAR Group. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years in the maritime industry (CMB, Safmarine and later A.P. Moller Maersk Group) in various leadership roles.



“We are convinced that with Francis Mottrie we have the right person to further develop the company and capitalize on its strong market position”, says the EXMAR Group CEO Nicolas Saverys.



"I am very much looking forward to join EXMAR, a team of competent and dedicated colleagues doing their utmost to serve our customers every day. EXMAR is a company with a great reputation, a global pioneer in floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. The future opportunities are numerous and promising", says Francis Mottrie.



On the financial side Miguel de Potter, Group CFO since 2011, decided to seek other challenges. Patrick De Brabandere has accepted the position of Group CFO as from the 1st of February 2020, thereby confirming his longterm dedication within the Group. Miguel de Potter remains available to the company until the end of February 2020.

“I’ve spent 11 interesting years with EXMAR and I am proud of that journey. With the successful completion of various financings and several other re-financings on track for 2020, the Company will be in a solid financial position to further grow as from 2020 onwards. I am confident that the dedication, endurance and expertise of our colleagues and partners will offer EXMAR a bright future”, says Miguel de Potter.

Upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the next Board meeting of 29th January 2020 will co-optate Wouter De Geest as independent director. Wouter De Geest is president of VOKA and was CEO of BASF Antwerpen.



In order to gear the organization for the future EXMAR also optimized its corporate structure resulting in a simplified business unit set-up:

EXMAR Shipping led by Jens Ismar EXMAR Infrastructure (incl. LNG infrastructure and Offshore) led by Jonathan Raes EXMAR Shipmanagement led by Joris Daman

The newly composed EXMAR Executive Committee will be represented by:

Nicolas Saverys (Group CEO)

Francis Mottrie (Deputy CEO)

Patrick De Brabandere (CFO)

Jens Ismar (Executive Director Shipping)

Jonathan Raes (Executive Director Infrastructure)



EXMAR is convinced that with this optimized business platform it is ready to write a successful next chapter.



The company’s commercial perspectives are positive. In the LPG Shipping segment markets remain strong. The barges are performing as per contract and TANGO FLNG is producing above expectations.



About EXMAR

EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. EXMAR’s mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first class business partners. EXMAR designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialized, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.