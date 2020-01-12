  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 12 10:47

    New SeaRobotics hybrid-electric autonomous research boat is powered by Torqeedo

    Dependable performance, extended time on station and quiet operation are key criteria when conducting acoustic underwater surveys. That’s why SeaRobotics selected an electric propulsion system from Torqeedo for their Endurance 7.0 autonomous surface vessel (ASV).

    “Our power requirements for this Endurance 7.0 ASV were very specific,” said Don Darling, president of SeaRobotics. “The vessel required extended endurance on station as well as a quiet operating mode while performing acoustic research operations.”

    The powertrain for the seven-meter (23 ft) aluminium boat consists of a Torqeedo Deep Blue 50i electric motor, a 360 VDC 30.5 kW lithium propulsion battery, a water-cooled DC-DC converter, a 24 VDC lithium battery for DC-DC backup, and a 25 kW diesel generator. The fully integrated computer-controlled propulsion system is designed for long-range unmanned hydrography and subsea mapping missions.

    The system is designed to provide up to six days on station at survey speeds and up to 10 hours between automatic battery recharges from the onboard generator. The recharging cycles are fully automatic under computer control.

    “The DeepBlue electric drive, with 80 horsepower-equivalent output, provides ample power for a wide range of towed or statically deployed systems,” Darling said. “In addition, the smooth, continuous and rapid transition from forward to reverse thrust assists in station-keeping as well as near-dock manoeuvring.”

    The Endurance 7.0 can operate under remote control by an operator ashore or semi-autonomously to implement a mission plan. All on-board systems are monitored with data connections to the remote base station. The operator can control all interfaces, view video feeds or put the ASV into automatic waypoint navigation mode, in which throttle and steering are under full computer control. The boat’s helm station can be optionally manned for operation in congested waterways and ramp operations when required.

    “Autonomous Surface Vessels are a perfect application for electric propulsion in terms of silent, emission-free performance and reliable, low-maintenance operation,” said Steve Trkla, president of Torqeedo, Inc. “Torqeedo also had extensive previous experience in working with ASV builders. The full range of Torqeedo drives, from 0.5 kW outboards up to the high-voltage 50 kW Deep Blue system, have been successfully integrated into ASVs by builders around the world.”

    “Importantly, Torqeedo gave us the level of engineering and system integration support needed to create a fully meshed propulsion and control solution to meet our requirements for autonomous survey operations,” said Darling, who noted that SeaRobotics is also using Torqeedo outboards on other ASVs.

    About Torqeedo:

    Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterized by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.

    About SeaRobotics

    SeaRobotics was founded in 1999 to pursue the development of robotic systems for deployment in the marine environment. The company specializes in developing products and technology for the ocean and marine industries, producing autonomous, semi-autonomous and remote-control systems for commercial and government markets around the world.



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 12

13:27 OSI signs contract with Polish Navy to provide Naval integrated bridge systems
12:03 Kalmar signs maintenance and support services agreement with Australian terminal operator Patrick Terminals
11:36 MISC secures long-term charter contracts with Brazil Shipping I Ltd
10:47 New SeaRobotics hybrid-electric autonomous research boat is powered by Torqeedo

2020 January 11

15:24 Navios Maritime Partners takes delivery of five containerships upon liquidation of Navios Europe
14:21 New BridgeLink smart maintenance service optimises remote support and intervention for critical bridge equipment
13:14 EXMAR announces management changes & new corporate structure
11:39 MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field offshore Senegal
10:43 North P&I Club launches new initiative to help members prepare for the IMO’s cyber security deadline

2020 January 10

18:06 Hamburg Port Authority orders two more fire-fighting vessels
17:36 TMA Logistics wins contract for storage and transhipment for Siemens Gamesa
17:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2019 grew by 53% to 1.69 million tonnes
17:06 DFDS takes delivery of fourth 6,695-lanemetre mega-freighter
16:45 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam coordinating multi-party hybrid and electric propulsion research project
16:31 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships
16:19 Port of Amsterdam sees a record transhipment in 2019
16:07 Maersk Drilling secures contract for Maersk Valiant offshore Colombia
15:45 Maersk starts new service to Gijón
15:37 SGRE named preferred supplier for largest U.S. offshore wind power project
14:52 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2019 down 20.2% YoY to 6.30 tonnes
14:27 Finnlines places order for Superstar 5,100 lm Ro-Pax duo with a China Merchants Group's shipyard
13:54 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 7.33 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 2.7% Y-o-Y
13:29 Throughput of port Azov in 2019 fell by 20% to 10.38 million tonnes
13:07 MOL and China COSCO Shipping's second LNG carrier for Yamal LNG project named LNG MERAK
12:48 CPC Marine Terminal set annual loading record of 63.25 million tonnes, up 3.5% YoY
12:31 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene with Phaethon
12:01 Hapag-Lloyd implements GRI from East Asia to USA and Canada
11:30 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second passenger/cargo ship for Hankyu Ferry
11:03 Petrobras to avoid the transit through the Strait of Hormuz
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 10
10:31 Lubrizol whitepaper identifies VLSFO engine condition challenges
10:29 Transocean announces $352.9 mln in new rig contracts
10:09 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2019 fell by 4.7% Y-o-Y to 22.95 million tonnes
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.6% to 308.8 million tonnes in 2019
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is down to 772 points
09:13 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.31% to $65.17, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $59.37
08:34 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to launch the Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019