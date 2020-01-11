2020 January 11 10:43

North P&I Club launches new initiative to help members prepare for the IMO’s cyber security deadline

North P&I Club has announced details of a new benefit for its Members to encourage them to better understand their vulnerabilities to cyber risk and to improve their cyber security processes and systems ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s deadline for safety compliance in January 2021. North has partnered with HudsonCyber to offer its Members access to their HACyberLogix platform.



HACyberLogix is a secure, cloud-based programme, designed specifically for the maritime industry. It will enable North’s Members to assess their cyber security capabilities and gain insight into what changes need to be implemented for January 2021 compliance. During an initial trial period, North’s Members will have access to HACyberLogix (Level 1) programme with confidential assessment and reporting, gaining insight into the operational changes and improvements required for January 2021 compliance.



Colin Gillespie, Director (Loss Prevention) at North, said, “North P&I Club is committed to assisting Members prepare for the ever-changing regulatory environment and this partnership with HudsonCyber will help our Members meet the challenges presented by the upcoming requirement for cyber risks management to be included in Safety Management Systems from January 2021.”



Hudson’s HACyberLogix platform integrates industry-leading cyber security standards, frameworks and standardised practices, including the IMO’s International Ship and Port Security Code and the International Safety Management Code, therefore empowering North’s Members to rapidly and cost-effectively implement and sustain a cyber risk management framework compliant with the IMO’s guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management.



Colin continued, “Changes to operations may be time consuming and complex. We believe that the insights derived from Cyberlogix will inform decision making and allow efficient allocation of resources to support cyber security efforts in shipping companies.”



North P&I Club

North P&I Club is a leading global marine insurer providing P&I, FD&D, war risks and ancillary insurance to over 200 million GT of owned and chartered tonnage. Through its guaranteed subsidiary Sunderland Marine, North is also a leading insurer of fishing vessels, small craft and aquaculture risks. The Standard and Poor’s ‘A’ rated Club is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK with regional offices and subsidiaries in China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Greece, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, USA and Sunderland Marine offices worldwide. North is a leading member of the International Group of P&I Clubs (IG), with over 12% of the IG’s owned tonnage. The 13 IG clubs provide liability cover for approximately 90% of the world’s ocean-going tonnage and, as a member of the IG, North protects and promotes the interests of the international shipping industry.