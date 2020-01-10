2020 January 10 17:20

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2019 grew by 53% to 1.69 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 1,696,800 tonnes, up 53%, year-on-year (vs 1,109,800 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Most of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 1,535,500 tonnes, fuel containing material – over 119,200 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations increased from 3,679 to 3,836.