  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 10 16:45

    Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam coordinating multi-party hybrid and electric propulsion research project

    Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam is heading a research project to investigate the application of hybrid and fully electric propulsion in the Dutch mussel farming sector, the company said in its release. The project, which is called AQUACULTURe, is a collaborative effort between Damen and numerous parties such as equipment suppliers, service providers and local mussel farming companies. AQUACULTURe is part of the Damen Shipyards Group’s long-standing hybrid and electric propulsion development programme, which has already culminated in hybrid ferries, hybrid urban public transport vessels, and fully electric inland waterway cargo ships.

    The Dutch mussel farming sector is an internationally recognised and economically important industry. The shallow and protected waters of the Wadden Sea and the Eastern Scheldt estuary provide the ideal conditions for quality mussel harvests. Mussel farmers grow the mussels either on the seabed or on ropes using the hanging method. They use specially designed flat-bottomed vessels, which are typically diesel-driven, for mussel handling activities.

    Damen Maaskant initiated the AQUACULTURe project in response to the ever-increasing significance of reduced exhaust emissions of CO2, particulate matter (PM), sulphur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx). This, of course, relates to the stricter IMO regulations regarding SOx and NOx emissions and the European Union’s stage V regulations concerning vessels operating on inland waterways.

    The subject of hybrid and electric propulsion is not new to the Damen Shipyards Group: numerous hybrid ferry and public transport projects, and fully electric inland waterway cargo vessel projects are well underway. Indeed, it is expected that the AQUACULTURe project will only profit from this previous experience.

    The overall aim of AQUACULTURe is to demonstrate the potential of hybrid and electric propulsion to reduce exhaust emissions and increase profitability of operations within the shellfish farming sector. This is with a clear focus on current, in addition to future, regulations. This led to Damen Maaskant establishing the following three specific goals for the AQUACULTURe project.

    •    Developing a power supply system that enables fully electric sailing for at least 50% of the time;
    •    Improving energy efficiency of installations by a minimum of 15%;
    •    Reducing CO2, NOx, SOx and PM emissions by a minimum of 50% compared to current levels.

    A key starting point for the project was to obtain up-to-date data about the energy needs and efficiency levels of vessels that are currently operating. To this end, Damen Maaskant is working with a number of local mussel farming companies, including Prins en Dingemanse and Neeltje Jans Mosselen that are sharing such crucial data. This includes information about the applicability of exchangeable batteries, the choice of battery and shore power.

    Various industry stakeholders are also involved in the project. This includes Vripack (design and styling), SIPmarine (hull and propeller optimisation), Maritiem Elektro Zeeland (electrical installation and battery selection), JVS/Technofisica (base measurements of current vessels) and Partners for Innovation (determining environmental impacts).

    The initial results of the AQUACULTURe project will be presented by Damen during the 6th edition of the International Shellfish Conference, which is being held on 16 and 17 January at Deltapark Neeltje Jans, the Netherlands.

    Damen Shipyards Group
    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.

    Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&D and proven technology.

    Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons, superyachts and fishing vessels.

    For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.

    Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.


Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 10

17:36 TMA Logistics wins contract for storage and transhipment for Siemens Gamesa
17:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2019 grew by 53% to 1.69 million tonnes
17:06 DFDS takes delivery of fourth 6,695-lanemetre mega-freighter
16:45 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam coordinating multi-party hybrid and electric propulsion research project
16:31 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships
16:19 Port of Amsterdam sees a record transhipment in 2019
16:07 Maersk Drilling secures contract for Maersk Valiant offshore Colombia
15:45 Maersk starts new service to Gijón
15:37 SGRE named preferred supplier for largest U.S. offshore wind power project
14:52 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2019 down 20.2% YoY to 6.30 tonnes
14:27 Finnlines places order for Superstar 5,100 lm Ro-Pax duo with a China Merchants Group's shipyard
13:54 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 7.33 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 2.7% Y-o-Y
13:29 Throughput of port Azov in 2019 fell by 20% to 10.38 million tonnes
13:07 MOL and China COSCO Shipping's second LNG carrier for Yamal LNG project named LNG MERAK
12:48 CPC Marine Terminal set annual loading record of 63.25 million tonnes, up 3.5% YoY
12:31 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene with Phaethon
12:01 Hapag-Lloyd implements GRI from East Asia to USA and Canada
11:30 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second passenger/cargo ship for Hankyu Ferry
11:03 Petrobras to avoid the transit through the Strait of Hormuz
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 10
10:31 Lubrizol whitepaper identifies VLSFO engine condition challenges
10:29 Transocean announces $352.9 mln in new rig contracts
10:09 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2019 fell by 4.7% Y-o-Y to 22.95 million tonnes
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.6% to 308.8 million tonnes in 2019
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is down to 772 points
09:13 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.31% to $65.17, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $59.37
08:34 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to launch the Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09
10:23 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.73% to $65.92, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.86% to $60.12
10:18 CMA CGM and the Port of Dunkirk inaugurate a "cold ironing" system allowing ships to plug into onshore electricity
10:05 RF Government endorses subsidizing of fishing ships construction
09:29 IMO 2020 sulphur cap on marine fuels enters into force
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 773 points

2020 January 8

16:21 USCG to commission Fast Response Cutter Daniel Tarr in Galveston
14:37 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
13:17 New DNV GL joint industry report offers recommendations for enhanced battery safety on vessels
12:09 USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico