2020 January 10 17:06

DFDS takes delivery of fourth 6,695-lanemetre mega-freighter

On 7 January at 15:08 local time (eight is a lucky number in China), DFDS took delivery of its fourth 6,695-lanemetre/449 13.6m-trailer capacity mega-freighter built by Jinling’s Yizheng shipyard. Two more ships in the series will follow this year, the company said in its release.

Named HUMBRIA SEAWAYS and expected to leave her builders’ place today (9 January), the 237.4m long and 33m beam fourth ship will most likely be introduced on one of DFDS’s North Sea services, although no specific route has been announced yet. Sister ship HOLLANDIA SEAWAYS was introduced on the Gothenburg-Ghent service in late November. The first two ships in the six-ship series operate as EPHESUS SEAWAYS and TROY SEAWAYS between Istanbul and Trieste.

Jinling Shipyard is also building the 12-ship GG5G Class for Grimaldi Group, a 7,800-lanemetre derivative of the DFDS vessels of which three modified versions will sail under the Finnlines banner. The first ship in the GG5G series was floated last month. Both the DFDS and Grimaldi Lines/Finnlines mega-freighters were designed by Knud E. Hansen.