2020 January 10 16:07

Maersk Drilling secures contract for Maersk Valiant offshore Colombia

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Valiant which will be employed by Noble Energy for a one-well campaign offshore Colombia, the company said in its release. The contract is expected to commence in Q3 2020, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous contract. The contract has an estimated duration of 65 days and a contract value of USD 18.2m, including mobilisation and demobilisation fees.



The Maersk Valiant is a high-specification 7th generation drillship with integrated MPD capability which was delivered in 2013. It is currently mobilising for a drilling campaign offshore Mexico.