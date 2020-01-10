2020 January 10 14:52

Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 2019 down 20.2% YoY to 6.30 tonnes

In January-December 2019, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 6,301,597 million tonnes of cargo (-20.2%, year-on-year), the stevedore’s press center says.

In December 2019, the company handled 545,355 tonnes of cargo.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2018, the port handled 7,893,091 tonnes of cargo.