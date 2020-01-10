2020 January 10 13:54

Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 7.33 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 2.7% Y-o-Y

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January-December 2019 fell by 2.7%, year-on-year, to 7,334,200 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, transshipment of grain fell by 4.6% to 2,893,900 tonnes, anthracite – fell by 28.2% to 1,053,700 tonnes, construction materials – grew by 32.7% to 1,011,600 tonnes, oil products – grew by 43.6% to 448,500 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo grew by 8% to 49,296 units, container throughput fell by 4% to 2,880 TEUs.

The number of calls grew by 4% to 1,666.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2018, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.54 million tonnes.