2020 January 10 13:29

Throughput of port Azov in 2019 fell by 20% to 10.38 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, seaport of Azov handled 10.381 million tonnes of cargo, down 20%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 22% to 8.260 million tonnes.

Imports grew by 9% to 429,000 tonnes, exports fell by 2% to 4.447 million tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 41% to 3.384 million tonnes, transit – by 8% to 2.121 million tonnes.



In the reporting period, coal transshipment grew by 31% to 1.694 million tonnes. Transshipment of grain dropped by 32% to 5.822 million tonnes, oil products – by 11% to 2.278 million tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 3,408 arrivals and 3,419 departures versus 4,171 arrivals and 4,180 departures in 2018.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.