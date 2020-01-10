2020 January 10 13:07

MOL and China COSCO Shipping's second LNG carrier for Yamal LNG project named LNG MERAK

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that on 8 January, a naming ceremony for a LNG carrier, jointly ordered by MOL and China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping), was held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. (Hudong)

The "LNG MERAK" is the second of four newbuilding LNG Carriers for the Yamal LNG Project announced at the end of June, 2017, and the sister vessel of the "LNG DUBHE" which was delivered at the end of last October in the same shipyard. LNG MERAK will be engaged in the transport of the Project's LNG from transshipment terminals in Europe to Asia LNG terminals.

MOL has been operating 11 LNG carriers built in China for other projects, and LNG MERAK will be the 12th LNG carrier built in China to join our fleet. The Yamal LNG plant has been producing LNG over nameplate production capacity and over 25 million tons of LNG have now been shipped since the start-up of Train 1 in December 2017, and has cumulatively dispatched more than 340 cargoes. By taking advantage of close cooperation with Hudong and our combined experience, construction of the LNG MERAK processed smoothly. LNG MERAK will contribute to stable and safe LNG transportation from the project to the end-users' markets.

MOL is proactive in providing value-added transport services to customers worldwide, utilizing its strong relationship with China COSCO Shipping and Hudong, and leveraging its knowledge and experience in international cooperative works.



LNG MERAK Specifications:

(1) Length: 295.0 m

(2) Breadth: 45.00 m

(3) Draft: 11.50 m

(4) LNG tank: Membrane type

(5) Cargo tank capacity: 174,000 m3

(6) Shipyard: Hudong

(7) Ship management company: MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

(8) Ownership: MOL 50%/China COSCO Shipping 50%



Tokyo, Japan headquartered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a multi-modal transport group operating its fleet of 795 ships with a total deadweight of 57,235,000 tons. MOL operates one of the largest and most diverse networks of liner and logistics services around the globe, including weekly Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Americas and Asia–Europe services. MOL is a founding carrier partner in GT Nexus, an e-logistics solutions company. MOL (America) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL, Ltd., the world’s largest multi-modal shipping company.