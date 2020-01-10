  The version for the print

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene with Phaethon

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Phaethon International Company AG, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Ismene. The gross charter rate is US$10,800 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum thirteen months to about fifteen months. The charter is expected to commence on January 11, 2020.

    The “Ismene” is a 77,901 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.21 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.56 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

