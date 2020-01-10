2020 January 10 12:01

Hapag-Lloyd implements GRI from East Asia to USA and Canada

Hapag-Lloyd will implement the following General Rate Increase (GRI) in the eastbound trade from East Asia to all USA and Canada destinations as of February 15, 2020 (date of cargo receipt at origin), the company said in its release.

This General Rate Increase will apply for all dry, reefer, non-operating reefer, tank, flat rack and open-top containers as follows:

East Asia to North America (USA and Canada)

USD 560 per all 20' container types

USD 700 per all 40' container types

East Asia is defined as being the countries/districts of Japan, Republic of Korea, China/Taiwan, China/Hong Kong, China (PRC), China/Macau, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, The Philippines and Russian Pacific Coast Provinces.