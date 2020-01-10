2020 January 10 11:03

Petrobras to avoid the transit through the Strait of Hormuz

Regarding the suspension of the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Petrobras informs that it routinely evaluates changes in the routes of its vessels in order to avoid sections that pose a risk to the safety of operations, the company said in its release.

The company evaluated this scenario and, together with the Brazilian Navy, decided to avoid, at the moment, the transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Such a change will not have any impact on fuel supply in Brazil. Local developments continue to be monitored and evaluated.