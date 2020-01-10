2020 January 10 10:09

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2019 fell by 4.7% Y-o-Y to 22.95 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 22.95 million tonnes of cargo (-4.7%, year-on-year), IAA PortNews correspondent cites Harbour Master Daniil Buslenko as saying at the open meeting of the Basin Committee held on January 9.



In the reporting period, unloading totaled 652,000 tonnes, loading - 15.34 million tonnes, transit – 6.96 million tonnes.

According to the Harbour Master, transshipment of grain fell by 25.3% to 8.14 million tonnes, oil products – by 6.4% to 6.8 million tonnes while transshipment of non-grain bulk cargo surged by 91.1% to 3.21 million tonnes, coal –by 21.8% to 2.68 million tonnes.

Turnover of vessels fell by 4.1% with 8,061 calls and 8,075 departures.