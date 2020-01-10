2020 January 10 09:52

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.6% to 308.8 million tonnes in 2019

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.6%, year-on-year, to 308.8 million tonnes in 2019.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 131.1 million tonnes (+3.4%, year-on-year), to the port of the Southern Region – 76 million tonnes (+1%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 101.7 million tonnes (+5.8%).

Coal accounted for 50.2%, oil – 26.8%, ferrous metal – 7.1%, fertilizers – 6.8%.

In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 8.6%, year-on-year, to 155 million tonnes including 15 million tonnes to southern ports (up 38.7%), 54.2 million tonnes to north-western ports (up 4.7%) and about 86 million tonnes to far eastern ports (up 7.1%).