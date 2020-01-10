2020 January 10 08:34

CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to launch the Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, signed with the executives of COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL the launch of Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product, which will further strengthen the CMA CGM Group’s service offer. The new offer will start in April 2020, the company said in its release.



Through Ocean Alliance, CMA CGM offers its customers more port calls, more direct links and better transit times, thus reinforcing its competitiveness. With the Day 4 Product, the Group’s customers will benefit from an optimized, ever-more tailored service offering with:

The use of 325 container ships, 112 of which will be operated by the CMA CGM Group, which continues to play a major role within the alliance,

38 services,

An estimated carrying capacity of around 3.8 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit).



The evolution of the product Ocean Alliance highlights the commitment of CMA CGM to serve its customers even better:

A comprehensive service offer on the Transpacific trade with 19 services,

A strong offer between Asia and Europe with 7 services,

A large offer between Asia and the Mediterranean with 4 services,

2 Transatlantic services linking North Europe to the East Coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico,

The only alliance offering 4 services between Asia and the Middle East,

2 Asia-Red Sea services.



Ocean Alliance

- The world’s largest operational agreement between shipping companies

- 4 major actors in the shipping industry: CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL

- Launched in Spring 2017

- Long Term duration agreement



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics.

Its 506 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world and carried nearly 21 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2018. With CEVA, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handled more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight in 2018.

CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.

Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.