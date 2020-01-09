2020 January 9 18:48

Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020

All domestic and foreign companies interested in the Russian market of hydraulic engineering and dredging as well as state regulators will meet for the seventh time in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow) on 26-27 February 2020. Russia’s leading industry-focused information and analytical agency “PortNews” will traditionally hold the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” prior to the season of construction works in ports and on inland water ways of Russia.



The Congress Partners are the key customers of such operations – FSUE Rosmorport, Rosmorrechflot and Rosatom.



All port projects from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok, the Northern Sea Route infrastructure development and construction of hydraulic engineering structures on inland water ways will be discussed by more than 250 participants. The discussions will cover designing and construction of new hydraulic engineering structures, dredging fleet efficiency improvement, involvement of advanced equipment, work diagnostics and specific arrangements for divers’ activities in ports and at offshore facilities.



Exclusive evening reception on behalf of Damen, General Sponsor of the event, will provide the customers and contractors of hydraulic engineering operations network between two business days of the Congress.



There will be an exhibition area in the lobby. The Congress Programme and Participation Terms can be emailed upon request.



Read more on the Events page >>>>