-
2020 January 9 17:10
OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
The OCEAN Alliance Day 4 is improving and optimizing global network based on 2019 Day 3 product, intends to deploy estimated total carrying capacity around 320 vessels with 3.76 million TEUs. The OCEAN Alliance will provide broader coverage, better and more stable service in following trade lanes:
• 19 Transpacific services (with 12 Asia - West Coast North America services, 7 Asia - East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf services)
• 7 Asia - Europe services
• 4 Asia - Mediterranean services
• 3 Transatlantic services（including one Non-OA loops）
• 4 Asia - Middle East services
• 2 Asia - Red Sea services
7 Asia - Europe services:
The OCEAN Alliance maintain 7 service loops, provide the most competitive product on comprehensive coverage and high-frequency. Based on COSCO’s regional Hub Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Gdansk, our feeder network can further extend to Spanish Bilbao, Ireland, and Baltic region like Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Russia.
AEU1: Shanghai-Ningbo-Xiamen-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Felixstowe-Zeebrugge-Gdansk-Wilhelmshaven-Piraeus-SUEZ Canal-Singapore-Yantian-Shanghai
AEU3: Tianjin-Dalian-Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Singapore--SUEZ Canal-Piraeus-Rotterdam- Hamburg-Antwerp- Rotterdam-SUEZ Canal-Shanghai-Tianjin
AEU7: Xiamen-Nansha-Hong Kong-Yantian-Cai Mep-Port Kelang-Suez Canal-Piraeus-Hamburg-Rotterdam-Zeebrugge-Felixstowe-Suez Canal-Singapore-Hong Kong-Xiamen
AEU2: Tianjin-Busan-Ningbo-Shanghai-Yantian-Singapore-Suez Canal- Southampton-Dunkirk-Hamburg-Rotterdam-Southampton-Algeciras-SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang-Tianjin
AEU6: Qingdao- Shanghai-Ningbo-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal- Algeciras-Le Havre-Rotterdam-Antwerp-Le Havre-Malta-SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang- Qingdao
AEU5: Kaohsiung-Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Taipei-Yantian-Tanjung Pelepas-SUEZ Canal-Rotterdam-Felixstowe-Hamburg-Rotterdam-SUEZ Canal-Colombo- Tanjung Pelepas -Kaohsiung
AEU9: Ningbo-Shanghai-Kaohsiung-Yantian-Singapore-Colombo-SUEZ Canal-s-Antwerp- Hamburg-Rotterdam- SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang-Ningbo
4 Asia- Mediterranean services:
4 express services: 2 West Mediterranean Express provides competitive transit time between Far East and Italy, Spain and South France, 1 dedicated Adriatic Express and the unique direct service to Black Sea. Meanwhile, the Mediterranean service is further enhanced by Piraeus hub and owned feeder network and the China-Europe Rail Express service, which provide rapid and smooth connection to hinterland like Czech Republic, Hungary to the north and Egypt to the south, Spain to the west, and on top of above, new feeder services will be established for Israel and North Africa separately to provide reliable services.
AEM1: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung-Hong Kong-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Piraeus-La Spezia-Genoa-Fos-Valencia-Piraeus-SUEZ Canal -
Colombo-Singapore-Hong Kong-Qingdao
AEM2: Qingdao-Pusan-Shanghai-Ningbo-Nansha-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ
Canal-Malta-Valencia-Barcelona-Fos-Genoa-Malta-Beirut-SUEZ Canal-
Jeddah-Jebel Ali-Port Kelang-Xiamen-Qingdao.
AEM3: Pusan-Shanghai-Ningbo- Xiamen-Shekou-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Port Said West-Beirut- Istanbul Evyap (Izmit)-Istanbul Ambarli (Avcilar)-Constanza-Odessa-Piraeus-Port Said West-SUEZ Canal-Jeddah-Port Kelang-Pusan
AEM6:Shanghai-Ningbo-Pusan-Shekou-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Malta-Koper-Trieste-Rijeka- Port Said West-SUEZ Canal-Jeddah-Port Kelang-Shekou-Shanghai
19 Transpacific services (with 12 Asia - West Coast North America services):
8 Pacific Southwest services:
The PSW services provide direct service from China, Japan, Korea, S.E.A and other major ports to USWC including Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Tacoma and Prince Rupert. We provide frequent sailings: 4 weekly services from South China, 3 weekly services from North and Central China, 1 weekly service from S.E.A. The express services enable us to provide leading transit time for each destination in the market.
AAS2: Fuqing-Nansha- Yantian-Xiamen- Los Angeles- Fuqing
CEN: Tianjin-Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Prince Rupert- Los Angeles -Oakland-Tianjin
SEA2: (AWE5)-Port Kelang-Singapore- Laem Chabang-Cai Mep-Yantian- Los Angeles -Oakland-Yantian-(AWE5)
AAC2: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo- Los Angeles -Oakland-Tokyo-Qingdao
AAS: Kaohsiung-Cai Mep-Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung- Long Beach –Kaohsiung
AAS3: Taipei-Xiamen -Yantian- Los Angeles -Oakland-Taipei
AAS4: Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung-Taipei- Los Angeles -Oakland-Tacoma- Kaohsiung -Yantian
AAC4: Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan- Long Beach -Pusan-Ningbo
4 Pacific Northwest services:
The PNW services provide direct service from China, Japan, Korea and S.E.A and other major ports to Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Tacoma and Seattle,4 PNW services with different advantages , MPNW service first calling Seattle, CPNW first calling Prince Rupert, EPNW first calling Tacoma and OPNW first calling Vancouver in the Northwest. The broad coverage of ports in FE and rapid reach to port in Northwest US makes the product efficient and reliable.
MPNW: (MEX4)-Yantian-Xiamen-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-Seattle-Vancouver-Qingdao-(MEX4)
CPNW: Hong Kong-Yantian- Ningbo- Shanghai-Prince Rupert-Vancouver- Shanghai-Hong Kong
EPNW: Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung -Yantian -Tacoma-Vancouver-Tokyo-Osaka-Qingdao-Shanghai
OPNW: Shekou-Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung-Vancouver-Seattle-Pusan-Kaohsiung-Shekou
7 Asia - East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf services:
The AWE services provide direct service from China, Japan, Korea S.E.A and other major ports to USEC and Gulf including New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Tampa. In the 7 service loops, 5 USEC and 2 Gulf services. 5 USEC services including 1 Central China New York express, 1 Central China New York Savannah express,1 Southeast Asia New York express，1 South China Savannah express and 1 S.E.A to New York express. 2 GULF services both provide Central & South China Houston express. USEC and Gulf service can provide excellent and reliable service by providing rapid transit time, good punctuality, broad coverage and high frequency of sailings.
AWE1:Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-Colon-Savannah-Charleston-Boston-New York-Colon-Qingdao
AWE2: Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Qingdao
AWE3: Xiamen-Kaohsiung -Hong Kong-Yantian -Colon-Savannah-New York-Norfolk -Baltimore -Xiamen
AWE4: Cai Mep- Hong Kong-Yantian- Xiamen-Shanghai-Colon-New York-Savannah-Charleston-Cai Mep
AWE5: (SEA2)-Yantian-Cai Mep-Singapore-Port Kelang-Colombo-Halifax-New York- Norfolk- Savannah-Charleston- Port Kelang- (SEA2)
GME: Shanghai-Ningbo-Xiamen-Yantian-Houston-Mobile-Tampa-Shanghai
GME2: Singapore-Hong Kong-Shekou- Ningbo- Shanghai -Pusan-Houston-Mobile- New Orleans- Tampa-Miami-Singapore
3 Transatlantic services:
The service provide smooth connection between major ports in Europe and US including: New York, Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Miami express. We keep aiming to provide faster and better service to our customers.
MENA（Non-OA loop）：Fos-Genoa-La Spezia-Barcelona-Valencia-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Miami- Algeciras-Fos
TAE: Southampton-Antwerp-Rotterdam-Bremerhaven-Le Havre-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Charleston-Southampton
EAG: Le Havre-Antwerp-Rotterdam-Bremerhaven-Charleston-Miami-Veracruz-Altamira-Houston-New Orleans-Le Havre
4 Asia – Middle East services:
The Middle East services cover major ports in China and S.E.A as well as Jubail, Bahrain, Sohar, Hamad, Umm Qasr express services. South and Central China 4 weekly service with abundant space, 4 weekly service to Jebel Ali, 3 weekly service to Damman. By using Abu Dhabi as hub to reach Kuwait, Iraq,Oman and other Middle East countries. We can be capable of providing leading fast transit time in the market.
MEX: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Nansha-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Abu Dhabi-Dammam- Abu Dhabi Port Kelang-Qingdao
MEX2: Lianyungang-Qingdao-Shanghai-Hong Kong –Shekou-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Hamad-Dammam-Jubail-Abu Dhabi-Singapore-Nansha-Lianyungang
MEX4: (MPNW)-Qingdao-Ningbo-Shekou-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Dammam-Bahrain-Sohar-Singapore- (MPNW)
MEX5: Shanghai-Ningbo-Taipei-Shekou-Tanjung Pelepas-Port Kelang-Jebel Ali-Umm Qasr-Jebel Ali-Port Kelang-Hong Kong-Shanghai
2 Asia - Red Sea services:
The Red Sea services connect major ports in China and S.E.A to broad coverage of Red Sea ports including Jeddah, Sokhna, Aqaba, Djibouti express. By using Jeddah as hub we can further reach more ports including Aden and Hodeidah.
RES1: Tianjin-Qingdao-Ningbo-Nansha-Shekou -Singapore-Jeddah-Sokhna-Aqaba-Jeddah-Port Kelang -Ningbo-Tianjin
RES2: Shanghai-Ningbo-Taipei-Xiamen-Shekou-Singapore--Djibouti-Jeddah-Sokhna-Aqaba-Djibouti-Singapore-Shanghai
2020 January 9
2020 January 8
2020 January 7
2020 January 6
2020 January 5
2020 January 4
2020 January 3
|15:11
|Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC