  2020 January 9

    OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products

    The OCEAN Alliance Day 4 is improving and optimizing global network based on 2019 Day 3 product, intends to deploy estimated total carrying capacity around 320 vessels with 3.76 million TEUs. The OCEAN Alliance will provide broader coverage, better and more stable service in following trade lanes:

    • 19 Transpacific services (with 12 Asia - West Coast North America services, 7 Asia - East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf services)
    • 7 Asia - Europe services
    • 4 Asia - Mediterranean services
    • 3 Transatlantic services（including one Non-OA loops）
    • 4 Asia - Middle East services
    • 2 Asia - Red Sea services
     
    7 Asia - Europe services:
    The OCEAN Alliance maintain 7 service loops, provide the most competitive product on comprehensive coverage and high-frequency. Based on COSCO’s regional Hub Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Gdansk, our feeder network can further extend to Spanish Bilbao, Ireland, and Baltic region like Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Russia.
     
    AEU1: Shanghai-Ningbo-Xiamen-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Felixstowe-Zeebrugge-Gdansk-Wilhelmshaven-Piraeus-SUEZ Canal-Singapore-Yantian-Shanghai
    AEU3: Tianjin-Dalian-Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Singapore--SUEZ Canal-Piraeus-Rotterdam- Hamburg-Antwerp- Rotterdam-SUEZ Canal-Shanghai-Tianjin
    AEU7: Xiamen-Nansha-Hong Kong-Yantian-Cai Mep-Port Kelang-Suez Canal-Piraeus-Hamburg-Rotterdam-Zeebrugge-Felixstowe-Suez Canal-Singapore-Hong Kong-Xiamen
    AEU2: Tianjin-Busan-Ningbo-Shanghai-Yantian-Singapore-Suez Canal- Southampton-Dunkirk-Hamburg-Rotterdam-Southampton-Algeciras-SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang-Tianjin
    AEU6: Qingdao- Shanghai-Ningbo-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal- Algeciras-Le Havre-Rotterdam-Antwerp-Le Havre-Malta-SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang- Qingdao
    AEU5: Kaohsiung-Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Taipei-Yantian-Tanjung Pelepas-SUEZ Canal-Rotterdam-Felixstowe-Hamburg-Rotterdam-SUEZ Canal-Colombo- Tanjung Pelepas -Kaohsiung
    AEU9: Ningbo-Shanghai-Kaohsiung-Yantian-Singapore-Colombo-SUEZ Canal-s-Antwerp- Hamburg-Rotterdam- SUEZ Canal-Port Kelang-Ningbo
     
    4 Asia- Mediterranean services:
    4 express services: 2 West Mediterranean Express provides competitive transit time between Far East and Italy, Spain and South France, 1 dedicated Adriatic Express and the unique direct service to Black Sea. Meanwhile, the Mediterranean service is further enhanced by Piraeus hub and owned feeder network and the China-Europe Rail Express service, which provide rapid and smooth connection to hinterland like Czech Republic, Hungary to the north and Egypt to the south, Spain to the west, and on top of above, new feeder services will be established for Israel and North Africa separately to provide reliable services.
    AEM1: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung-Hong Kong-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Piraeus-La Spezia-Genoa-Fos-Valencia-Piraeus-SUEZ Canal -
    Colombo-Singapore-Hong Kong-Qingdao
    AEM2: Qingdao-Pusan-Shanghai-Ningbo-Nansha-Yantian-Singapore-SUEZ
    Canal-Malta-Valencia-Barcelona-Fos-Genoa-Malta-Beirut-SUEZ Canal-
    Jeddah-Jebel Ali-Port Kelang-Xiamen-Qingdao.
    AEM3: Pusan-Shanghai-Ningbo- Xiamen-Shekou-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Port Said West-Beirut- Istanbul Evyap (Izmit)-Istanbul Ambarli (Avcilar)-Constanza-Odessa-Piraeus-Port Said West-SUEZ Canal-Jeddah-Port Kelang-Pusan
    AEM6:Shanghai-Ningbo-Pusan-Shekou-Singapore-SUEZ Canal-Malta-Koper-Trieste-Rijeka- Port Said West-SUEZ Canal-Jeddah-Port Kelang-Shekou-Shanghai
     
    19 Transpacific services (with 12 Asia - West Coast North America services):
    8 Pacific Southwest services:
    The PSW services provide direct service from China, Japan, Korea, S.E.A and other major ports to USWC including Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Tacoma and Prince Rupert. We provide frequent sailings: 4 weekly services from South China, 3 weekly services from North and Central China, 1 weekly service from S.E.A. The express services enable us to provide leading transit time for each destination in the market.
     
    AAS2: Fuqing-Nansha- Yantian-Xiamen- Los Angeles- Fuqing
    CEN: Tianjin-Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Prince Rupert- Los Angeles -Oakland-Tianjin
    SEA2: (AWE5)-Port Kelang-Singapore- Laem Chabang-Cai Mep-Yantian- Los Angeles -Oakland-Yantian-(AWE5)
    AAC2: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo- Los Angeles -Oakland-Tokyo-Qingdao
    AAS: Kaohsiung-Cai Mep-Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung- Long Beach –Kaohsiung
    AAS3: Taipei-Xiamen -Yantian- Los Angeles -Oakland-Taipei
    AAS4: Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung-Taipei- Los Angeles -Oakland-Tacoma- Kaohsiung -Yantian
    AAC4: Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan- Long Beach -Pusan-Ningbo
     
    4 Pacific Northwest services:
    The PNW services provide direct service from China, Japan, Korea and S.E.A and other major ports to Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Tacoma and Seattle,4 PNW services with different advantages , MPNW service first calling Seattle, CPNW first calling Prince Rupert, EPNW first calling Tacoma and OPNW first calling Vancouver in the Northwest. The broad coverage of ports in FE and rapid reach to port in Northwest US makes the product efficient and reliable.
     
    MPNW: (MEX4)-Yantian-Xiamen-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-Seattle-Vancouver-Qingdao-(MEX4)
    CPNW: Hong Kong-Yantian- Ningbo- Shanghai-Prince Rupert-Vancouver- Shanghai-Hong Kong
    EPNW: Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung -Yantian -Tacoma-Vancouver-Tokyo-Osaka-Qingdao-Shanghai
    OPNW: Shekou-Hong Kong-Yantian-Kaohsiung-Vancouver-Seattle-Pusan-Kaohsiung-Shekou
     
    7 Asia - East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf services:
    The AWE services provide direct service from China, Japan, Korea S.E.A and other major ports to USEC and Gulf including New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Tampa. In the 7 service loops, 5 USEC and 2 Gulf services. 5 USEC services including 1 Central China New York express, 1 Central China New York Savannah express,1 Southeast Asia New York express，1 South China Savannah express and 1 S.E.A to New York express. 2 GULF services both provide Central & South China Houston express. USEC and Gulf service can provide excellent and reliable service by providing rapid transit time, good punctuality, broad coverage and high frequency of sailings.
     
    AWE1:Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-Colon-Savannah-Charleston-Boston-New York-Colon-Qingdao
    AWE2: Qingdao-Ningbo-Shanghai-Pusan-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Qingdao
    AWE3: Xiamen-Kaohsiung -Hong Kong-Yantian -Colon-Savannah-New York-Norfolk -Baltimore -Xiamen
    AWE4: Cai Mep- Hong Kong-Yantian- Xiamen-Shanghai-Colon-New York-Savannah-Charleston-Cai Mep
    AWE5: (SEA2)-Yantian-Cai Mep-Singapore-Port Kelang-Colombo-Halifax-New York- Norfolk- Savannah-Charleston- Port Kelang- (SEA2)
    GME: Shanghai-Ningbo-Xiamen-Yantian-Houston-Mobile-Tampa-Shanghai
    GME2: Singapore-Hong Kong-Shekou- Ningbo- Shanghai -Pusan-Houston-Mobile- New Orleans- Tampa-Miami-Singapore
     
    3 Transatlantic services:
    The service provide smooth connection between major ports in Europe and US including: New York, Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Miami express. We keep aiming to provide faster and better service to our customers.
    MENA（Non-OA loop）：Fos-Genoa-La Spezia-Barcelona-Valencia-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Miami- Algeciras-Fos
    TAE: Southampton-Antwerp-Rotterdam-Bremerhaven-Le Havre-New York-Norfolk-Savannah-Charleston-Southampton
    EAG: Le Havre-Antwerp-Rotterdam-Bremerhaven-Charleston-Miami-Veracruz-Altamira-Houston-New Orleans-Le Havre
     
    4 Asia – Middle East services:
    The Middle East services cover major ports in China and S.E.A as well as Jubail, Bahrain, Sohar, Hamad, Umm Qasr express services. South and Central China 4 weekly service with abundant space, 4 weekly service to Jebel Ali, 3 weekly service to Damman. By using Abu Dhabi as hub to reach Kuwait, Iraq,Oman and other Middle East countries. We can be capable of providing leading fast transit time in the market.
    MEX: Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Nansha-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Abu Dhabi-Dammam- Abu Dhabi Port Kelang-Qingdao
    MEX2: Lianyungang-Qingdao-Shanghai-Hong Kong –Shekou-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Hamad-Dammam-Jubail-Abu Dhabi-Singapore-Nansha-Lianyungang
    MEX4: (MPNW)-Qingdao-Ningbo-Shekou-Singapore-Jebel Ali-Dammam-Bahrain-Sohar-Singapore- (MPNW)
    MEX5: Shanghai-Ningbo-Taipei-Shekou-Tanjung Pelepas-Port Kelang-Jebel Ali-Umm Qasr-Jebel Ali-Port Kelang-Hong Kong-Shanghai
     
    2 Asia - Red Sea services:
    The Red Sea services connect major ports in China and S.E.A to broad coverage of Red Sea ports including Jeddah, Sokhna, Aqaba, Djibouti express. By using Jeddah as hub we can further reach more ports including Aden and Hodeidah.
     
    RES1: Tianjin-Qingdao-Ningbo-Nansha-Shekou -Singapore-Jeddah-Sokhna-Aqaba-Jeddah-Port Kelang -Ningbo-Tianjin
    RES2: Shanghai-Ningbo-Taipei-Xiamen-Shekou-Singapore--Djibouti-Jeddah-Sokhna-Aqaba-Djibouti-Singapore-Shanghai

