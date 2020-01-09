  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 9 18:07

    NORDEN continues fleet optimisation

    NORDEN has sold 1 Handysize tanker, which was delivered to her new owners in late November 2019. On the back of this sale, the company purchased 2 MR tankers, which were delivered in end-December 2019, the company said in its release.

    With an ambition to continuously optimise the company’s owned fleet portfolio, NORDEN continues to be active within the sale and purchase of vessels. Add to this the positive outlook for tankers, where NORDEN expects a continued strong market well into 2020 as refineries increase production to deliver the compliant fuels necessary for the IMO 2020 global sulphur regulation.

    NORDEN operates 59 tankers through the Norient Product Pool consisting of 23 owned vessels, 23 chartered vessels and 13 commercially managed vessels.

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09
10:23 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.73% to $65.92, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.86% to $60.12
10:18 CMA CGM and the Port of Dunkirk inaugurate a "cold ironing" system allowing ships to plug into onshore electricity
10:05 RF Government endorses subsidizing of fishing ships construction
09:29 IMO 2020 sulphur cap on marine fuels enters into force
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 773 points

2020 January 8

16:21 USCG to commission Fast Response Cutter Daniel Tarr in Galveston
14:37 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
13:17 New DNV GL joint industry report offers recommendations for enhanced battery safety on vessels
12:09 USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico
11:34 BlueWater Reporting issues report on Asia-ISC trade
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08

2020 January 7

15:37 CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Libya
14:52 Energean and DEPA sign agreement for commercial operation of EastMed pipeline
13:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Gulf ports to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean ports
12:49 KHI delivers bulk carrier AMIS TREASURE
12:23 A Gazprom Neft expedition has confirmed an increase in the grey whale population in the Sea of Okhotsk
11:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07
11:03 Qatar Petroleum and KPC ink 15-year LNG supply agreement

2020 January 6

16:39 In Q4 2019 EMGS vessel utilisation reached 92%, multi-client revenues expected to hit USD 9 million
15:13 Boskalis update share buyback
14:17 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC