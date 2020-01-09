2020 January 9 17:06

Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer

As Maersk Tankers takes the next step on its growth strategy, Soren C. Meyer is moving from Chief Asset Officer to Chief Executive Officer of a new standalone digital business, the company said in its release. The company is retaining a key part of its digital strategy in-house under the leadership of Peter Schroder, Chief Digital Officer. Claus Gronborg, Chief Commercial Officer, is taking on the role of Chief Investment Officer, leading a new combined Asset Management and Strategic Growth function.



Soren C. Meyer will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Maersk Tankers’ new standalone digital business. Its focus will be to develop and sell the software product SimBunker to vessel owners and managers in the tramp shipping industry to help them optimise vessels’ bunker spend. This will lower CO2 emissions, supporting the shipping industry’s ongoing efforts towards more sustainable development, and increase earnings.

The digital business will be built around employees from the existing Maersk Tankers Digital team, augmented by new employees.



While SimBunker is being spun off, Peter Schroder, Chief Digital Officer, will continue to lead an in-house digital team at Maersk Tankers, spearheading the digital transformation of the company. The priority is to mature existing and find new digital products that target partner and customer satisfaction, a core component of the tanker company’s business strategy, ‘Shaping the Future’. Owing to the strategic importance of this work, Schroder will now report directly to Ingerslev.



Claus Gronborg will serve as Chief Investment Officer of a combined Asset Management and Strategic Growth function, taking on responsibility for the company’s continued growth through partnerships. This includes exploring and delivering initiatives such as new strategic ventures with partners and customers, and developing new services for partners. He will also take over the responsibility for asset management from Meyer, continuing the company’s opportunistic investment strategy of buying and selling vessels.



The process to recruit Gronborg’s replacement as Chief Commercial Officer has started. Until a replacement is found, Ingerslev will act as Chief Commercial Officer. The changes take effect on 7 January 2020.