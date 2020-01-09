2020 January 9 16:56

Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.(Yang Ming) continues to enhance its Intra-Asia service network by launching a new Taiwan–Japan service (JCH) effective from January 26th, 2020. The JCH service will provide weekly direct service between Kaohsiung, Osaka, Kobe and Hakata, the company said in its release.

The launch of JCH service will expand Yang Ming’s existing services between Taiwan and Japan, namely JMV, JTC, JTS, JTX and PAS. Furthermore, the transit time between Taiwan and Japan’s Kansai region will be shortened by 1~2 days at least.