2020 January 9 17:10
Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
In December 2019 AS Tallink Grupp transported 781 684 passengers, which is a 3.2% decrease compared to December 2018. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.1% to 26 232 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.0% to 82 937 units in the same comparison.
In the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 280 805 passengers, which is a 1.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 4.7% to 93 645 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.8% to 243 025 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2019 and the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year were the following:
December 2019
December 2018
Change
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Change
Passengers
781 684
807 403
-3.2%
2 280 805
2 247 226
1.5%
Finland - Sweden
222 011
236 512
-6.1%
675 650
679 136
-0.5%
Estonia - Finland
412 209
427 980
-3.7%
1 199 939
1 173 165
2.3%
Estonia - Sweden
84 200
81 799
2.9%
224 083
221 979
0.9%
Latvia - Sweden
63 264
61 112
3.5%
181 133
172 946
4.7%
Cargo Units
26 232
27 076
-3.1%
93 645
98 286
-4.7%
Finland - Sweden
5 533
5 566
-0.6%
19 941
20 510
-2.8%
Estonia - Finland
16 558
16 995
-2.6%
58 423
61 585
-5.1%
Estonia - Sweden
2 906
3 347
-13.2%
11 158
11 941
-6.6%
Latvia - Sweden
1 235
1 168
5.7%
4 123
4 250
-3.0%
Passenger Vehicles
82 937
84 610
-2.0%
243 025
238 676
1.8%
Finland - Sweden
10 456
9 345
11.9%
27 919
25 586
9.1%
Estonia - Finland
63 104
65 703
-4.0%
188 834
185 096
2.0%
Estonia - Sweden
4 575
4 663
-1.9%
12 149
13 307
-8.7%
Latvia - Sweden
4 802
4 899
-2.0%
14 123
14 687
-3.8%
The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2019 and in the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year:
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for two days due to technical fault.
Cruise ferry Silja Serenade and cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for two days due to support strike.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for one day due to bad weather.
