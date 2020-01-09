  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 9 17:10

    Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019

    In December 2019 AS Tallink Grupp transported 781 684 passengers, which is a 3.2% decrease compared to December 2018. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.1% to 26 232 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.0% to 82 937 units in the same comparison.

    In the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 280 805 passengers, which is a 1.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 4.7% to 93 645 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.8% to 243 025 units in same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2019 and the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year were the following:

     

    December 2019

    December 2018

    Change

    Q4 2019

    Q4 2018

    Change

    Passengers

    781 684

    807 403

    -3.2%

    2 280 805

    2 247 226

    1.5%

    Finland - Sweden

    222 011

    236 512

    -6.1%

    675 650

    679 136

    -0.5%

    Estonia - Finland

    412 209

    427 980

    -3.7%

    1 199 939

    1 173 165

    2.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    84 200

    81 799

    2.9%

    224 083

    221 979

    0.9%

    Latvia - Sweden

    63 264

    61 112

    3.5%

    181 133

    172 946

    4.7%

     





    Cargo Units

    26 232

    27 076

    -3.1%

    93 645

    98 286

    -4.7%

    Finland - Sweden

    5 533

    5 566

    -0.6%

    19 941

    20 510

    -2.8%

    Estonia - Finland

    16 558

    16 995

    -2.6%

    58 423

    61 585

    -5.1%

    Estonia - Sweden

    2 906

    3 347

    -13.2%

    11 158

    11 941

    -6.6%

    Latvia - Sweden

    1 235

    1 168

    5.7%

    4 123

    4 250

    -3.0%

     





    Passenger Vehicles

    82 937

    84 610

    -2.0%

    243 025

    238 676

    1.8%

    Finland - Sweden

    10 456

    9 345

    11.9%

    27 919

    25 586

    9.1%

    Estonia - Finland

    63 104

    65 703

    -4.0%

    188 834

    185 096

    2.0%

    Estonia - Sweden

    4 575

    4 663

    -1.9%

    12 149

    13 307

    -8.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    4 802

    4 899

    -2.0%

    14 123

    14 687

    -3.8%

     

















    The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2019 and in the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year:

    FINLAND – SWEDEN

    Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for two days due to technical fault.
    Cruise ferry Silja Serenade and cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for two days due to support strike.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN

    Cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for one day due to bad weather.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09
10:23 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.73% to $65.92, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.86% to $60.12
10:18 CMA CGM and the Port of Dunkirk inaugurate a "cold ironing" system allowing ships to plug into onshore electricity
10:05 RF Government endorses subsidizing of fishing ships construction
09:29 IMO 2020 sulphur cap on marine fuels enters into force
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 773 points

2020 January 8

16:21 USCG to commission Fast Response Cutter Daniel Tarr in Galveston
14:37 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
13:17 New DNV GL joint industry report offers recommendations for enhanced battery safety on vessels
12:09 USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico
11:34 BlueWater Reporting issues report on Asia-ISC trade
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08

2020 January 7

15:37 CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Libya
14:52 Energean and DEPA sign agreement for commercial operation of EastMed pipeline
13:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Gulf ports to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean ports
12:49 KHI delivers bulk carrier AMIS TREASURE
12:23 A Gazprom Neft expedition has confirmed an increase in the grey whale population in the Sea of Okhotsk
11:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07
11:03 Qatar Petroleum and KPC ink 15-year LNG supply agreement

2020 January 6

16:39 In Q4 2019 EMGS vessel utilisation reached 92%, multi-client revenues expected to hit USD 9 million
15:13 Boskalis update share buyback
14:17 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC