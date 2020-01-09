2020 January 9 15:57

United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020

Relocation of the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters is scheduled for July 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent cites USC President Aleksey Rakhmanov as telling journalists in Moscow.



According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, the USC headquarters will be located in two offices: the representational one on the Antonenko street and the operational one on 90 Marat street, or other locations that are being considered. About 340-350 employees are to move from Moscow while about 30% can reject moving. Then USC will have to employ new specialists. According to USC President, Gazprom experience shows that local personnel cannot compete with that of the capital. Therefore, a programme on attracting Moscow specialists is foreseen with relocation costs estimated at RUB 1.4 billion.