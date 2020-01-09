2020 January 9 16:22

Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $330 pmt (+$55), MGO (DMB) - $650 pmt (+$75), VLSFO 0.5% - $620 (+$75).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices is still high. It depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Global oil prices go up amid the US-Iran tension. Investors are assessing the risks of further escalation. The growth of bunker prices has also been driven by IMO 2020 sulphur cap of 0.5%.

IFO-380 НS prices at the port of Singapore totaled - $398 (+$20), VLSFO 0.5% - $736 (+$26), MGO - $742 (+$35).

