2020 January 9 15:06

Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, Commercial Port of Vladivostok handled 11.5 million tonnes, up 10.5%, year-on-year. The stevedoring company says it is its record high result.



According to the statement, container throughput has achieved a record of 624,519 TEU (+13.3%). Transshipment of general cargo grew by 4.5% to 5.13 million tonnes while handling of automobiles and special equipment surged by 27.6% to ever 77,000 units.



Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company in the Russian Far East. The Company offers services on transshipment of container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargoes. Annual throughput capacity of the port is 5 million tons of general cargo and oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEU of containerized cargo. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km.

FESCO is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain.