2020 January 9 14:01

GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier

GTT has received, in December 2019, an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) concerning the tank design of one new 174,000 m3 LNG Carrier (LNGC1) on behalf of a European ship-owner, the company said in its release.

GTT’s membrane containment system NO96 GW has been selected for the design of the tanks. The delivery of the ship is planned in early 2022.