2020 January 9 12:31

APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year

In 2019, APM Terminals Mumbai handled more than 2 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) throughput for the second consecutive year. The terminal, commissioned in 2006, remains the only Indian container terminal to have achieved this record in a calendar year, the company said in its release.

The terminal has continued its focus on strong collaborative efforts with all its customers – shipping lines, cargo owners, Container Fright Stations (CFSs) and transporters to realise high efficiency levels.