2020 January 9 12:01

GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers

At the end of December 2019, GTT has received several orders from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the equipment of eight new LNG Carriers (LNGC1). Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex technology, the company said in its release.

Four of these LNGCs will be built by HHI: two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and two on behalf of a European ship-owner. The others four LNGCs will be built by HSHI on behalf of another European ship-owner.

The deliveries are expected during the second half of 2022.