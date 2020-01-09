  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 9 10:46

    Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019

    In 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.278 billion tonnes of cargo, down 0.9%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reporting period, the railways shipped the following goods: coal – 372 million tonnnes (-0.8%, year-on-year); coke – 10.8 million tonnnes (-4.3%); crude oil and oil products – 232 million tonnnes (-1.9%); iron and manganese ore – 120.2 million tonnnes (+3%); ferrous metal – 73.8 million tonnnes (-5.6%); ferrous metal scrap – 14.7 million tonnnes (-7.7%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 60.5 million tonnnes (+2.2%); cement – 26.3 million tonnnes (+4.7%); timber – 42 million tonnnes (-8.1%); grain – 21.7 million tonnnes (-20.1%); construction cargo – 124 million tonnnes (+0.2%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 19.6 million tonnnes (-0.5%); chemicals and soda – 26.1 million tonnnes (-1.1%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 35 million tonnnes (-0.9%).

    In 2019, freight turnover totaled 2,601.3 billion tariff ton-km (+0.2%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run — 3,304.4 billion ton-km (flat, year-on-year).

    In December 2019, Russian Railways’ loading totaled 106.7 million tonnnes, down 2% YoY.

    Freight turnover in December fell by 2.9%, year-on-year, to 218.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 3.5%, year-on-year, to 275.6 billion ton-km.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09
10:23 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.73% to $65.92, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.86% to $60.12
10:18 CMA CGM and the Port of Dunkirk inaugurate a "cold ironing" system allowing ships to plug into onshore electricity
10:05 RF Government endorses subsidizing of fishing ships construction
09:29 IMO 2020 sulphur cap on marine fuels enters into force
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 773 points

2020 January 8

16:21 USCG to commission Fast Response Cutter Daniel Tarr in Galveston
14:37 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
13:17 New DNV GL joint industry report offers recommendations for enhanced battery safety on vessels
12:09 USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico
11:34 BlueWater Reporting issues report on Asia-ISC trade
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08

2020 January 7

15:37 CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Libya
14:52 Energean and DEPA sign agreement for commercial operation of EastMed pipeline
13:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Gulf ports to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean ports
12:49 KHI delivers bulk carrier AMIS TREASURE
12:23 A Gazprom Neft expedition has confirmed an increase in the grey whale population in the Sea of Okhotsk
11:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07
11:03 Qatar Petroleum and KPC ink 15-year LNG supply agreement

2020 January 6

16:39 In Q4 2019 EMGS vessel utilisation reached 92%, multi-client revenues expected to hit USD 9 million
15:13 Boskalis update share buyback
14:17 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC