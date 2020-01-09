2020 January 9 10:46

Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019

In 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.278 billion tonnes of cargo, down 0.9%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, the railways shipped the following goods: coal – 372 million tonnnes (-0.8%, year-on-year); coke – 10.8 million tonnnes (-4.3%); crude oil and oil products – 232 million tonnnes (-1.9%); iron and manganese ore – 120.2 million tonnnes (+3%); ferrous metal – 73.8 million tonnnes (-5.6%); ferrous metal scrap – 14.7 million tonnnes (-7.7%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 60.5 million tonnnes (+2.2%); cement – 26.3 million tonnnes (+4.7%); timber – 42 million tonnnes (-8.1%); grain – 21.7 million tonnnes (-20.1%); construction cargo – 124 million tonnnes (+0.2%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 19.6 million tonnnes (-0.5%); chemicals and soda – 26.1 million tonnnes (-1.1%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 35 million tonnnes (-0.9%).



In 2019, freight turnover totaled 2,601.3 billion tariff ton-km (+0.2%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run — 3,304.4 billion ton-km (flat, year-on-year).



In December 2019, Russian Railways’ loading totaled 106.7 million tonnnes, down 2% YoY.



Freight turnover in December fell by 2.9%, year-on-year, to 218.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 3.5%, year-on-year, to 275.6 billion ton-km.