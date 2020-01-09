  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 9 10:31

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changeson January 08:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT – 391.18 (+1.07)
    VLSFO: USD/MT – 666.00 ( 0.00)
    MGO: USD/MT – 714.96 (-0.66)

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell as President Donald Trump refrained from further military hostilities with Iran after Tehran attacked U.S. airbases.

    Brent for March settlement decreased by $2.83 to $65.44 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February declined by $3.09 to $59.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $5.83 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery lost $10.50.

    Today morning oil indexes demonstrate upward evolution  amid correction.

    U.S. president Donald Trump, speaking after the Iranian attack, said the United States will hit Iran with heavier sanctions. But he did not speak of a counterattack. He also offered Tehran chances for talks if it “changed its behavior,” a further sign of diplomacy.

    Prices gave up most of their early gains as analysts said market tension could ease as long as oil production facilities remain unaffected by attacks. Tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's foreign minister also appeared to signal a period of calm - for now.

    Iran's missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq came early on Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force killed in a U.S. drone stroke on Jan. 3. In turn, Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel, the U.S. Trump said in a tweet that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way. "All is well!" Trump said in the Twitter post. At the same time Iranian state television said 80 Americans had been killed and U.S. helicopters and military equipment damaged. Iraq, Germany, Denmark and Norway said none of their troops were killed or injured.

    OPEC said, it will respond to any possible oil shortages if necessary but it also has "limitations", the United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Wednesday.

    Suhail al-Mazrouei also said he sees no immediate risk of supplies through the important Strait of Hormuz being blocked.

    The US Maritime Administration has issued an advisory warning of the possibility of Iranian attacks on US ships in Middle Eastern waters after a US military strike in Baghdad on Jan.3

    US commercial vessels are advised to exercise caution and coordinate vessel voyage planning for transits of the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Red Sea with NCAGS (US Fifth Fleet Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping) and follow NCAGS’s recommendations and guidance whenever possible. The US Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, polices the Strait of Hormuz and the other important waterways in the region.

    Daily oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 21 million b/d or the equivalent of about 21% of global petroleum liquids consumption in 2018. The US Fifth Fleet is responsible for about 2.5 million square miles of area including the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea, according to its website. The policed area spans 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

    The UK is also beefing up security around the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had in the past threatened to close in case of war in the region. The UK has instructed preparations for HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to return to accompanying British ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
    Shipping companies, including owners and operators of tankers and LNG carriers, are on high alert following escalated tensions in the Middle East, with risks of freight rates rising sharply, higher war insurance premiums and other risk mitigation efforts being implemented.
    Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, one of the country’s largest ship-owners, issued a new safety advisory for its vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

    According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 1.2 million barrels last week. The market was looking for a decline of 3.6 million barrels, according to forecasts. Gasoline inventories soared by 9.1 million barrels, compared with expectations for a rise of 2.7 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles climbed by 5.3 million barrels, versus forecasts for a build of 3.9 million barrels.

    We expect bunker prices to decline today in a range of 8-12 USD down.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 9

18:48 Russia’s largest hydraulic engineering and dredging congress convenes for the seventh time in Moscow on 26-27 February 2020
18:27 DEME completes the installation of 58 monopile foundations at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm
18:07 NORDEN continues fleet optimisation
17:55 ABP commences work on Humber’s largest roof mounted solar scheme
17:34 Tallink Grupp carried record number of passengers while cargo units and passenger vehicle numbers declined
17:10 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for December 2019 and Q4’2019
17:10 OCEAN Alliance launches 2020 service products
17:06 Maersk Tankers announces new Chief Executive Officer
16:56 Yang Ming to launch Taiwan - Japan service
16:45 Maintenance of Klaipėda LNG terminal to cost less
16:22 Bunker prices surge at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:57 United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters to move from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg in July 2020
15:33 Port of Riga reviews decade of growth and development
15:06 Throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2019 grew by 10.5% YoY to 11.5 million tonnes
14:28 Port of Tallinn new cruise terminal to be built by YIT
14:01 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of one new LNG carrier
13:29 Icebreaker Botnica to be chartered by Baffinland in summer 2020
13:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Phaethon
12:31 APM Terminals Mumbai surpasses 2 million TEUs for second consecutive year
12:01 GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers
11:30 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
11:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes European Green Deal
10:46 Russian Railways' network loading down 0.9% to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2019
10:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 09
10:23 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.73% to $65.92, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.86% to $60.12
10:18 CMA CGM and the Port of Dunkirk inaugurate a "cold ironing" system allowing ships to plug into onshore electricity
10:05 RF Government endorses subsidizing of fishing ships construction
09:29 IMO 2020 sulphur cap on marine fuels enters into force
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 773 points

2020 January 8

16:21 USCG to commission Fast Response Cutter Daniel Tarr in Galveston
14:37 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
13:17 New DNV GL joint industry report offers recommendations for enhanced battery safety on vessels
12:09 USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico
11:34 BlueWater Reporting issues report on Asia-ISC trade
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08

2020 January 7

15:37 CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Libya
14:52 Energean and DEPA sign agreement for commercial operation of EastMed pipeline
13:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Gulf ports to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean ports
12:49 KHI delivers bulk carrier AMIS TREASURE
12:23 A Gazprom Neft expedition has confirmed an increase in the grey whale population in the Sea of Okhotsk
11:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07
11:03 Qatar Petroleum and KPC ink 15-year LNG supply agreement

2020 January 6

16:39 In Q4 2019 EMGS vessel utilisation reached 92%, multi-client revenues expected to hit USD 9 million
15:13 Boskalis update share buyback
14:17 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC