2020 January 9 09:29

IMO 2020 sulphur cap on marine fuels enters into force

From 1 January 2020, the limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships operating outside designated emission control areas is reduced to 0.50% m/m (mass by mass). In ECAs, the sulphur limit will remain at 0.10% as set from January 2015.

The ban on the carriage of non-compliant fuel oil used by ships is expected to enter into force on 1 March 2020.



