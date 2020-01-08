  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 8 12:09

    USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico

    The U.S. Coast Guard reports it is responding to a 6.5 magnitude earthquake and seismic activity registered Tuesday off the south and southwest coasts of Puerto Rico.

    All the ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands remain open until further notice. Currently, there is no ongoing maritime search and rescue as a result of the registered seismic activity.

    Coast Guard Sector San Juan and Air Station Borinquen have activated their Incident Management Teams, which remain in close communication with local and federal emergency management agencies to coordinate any requests for assistance.

    Coast Guard port assessment teams are visiting al federal regulated maritime port facilities in Puerto Rico to assess any potential damage, especially in facilities in south and southwest coast of the island.

    Coast Guard port assessment teams aboard Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are also conducting overflight assessment to identify any potential signs of pollution in the water or damage to the port infrastructure and navigable waterways.

    At this time no incidents of pollution have been reported to the Coast Guard.

Другие новости по темам: emergency response, USCG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 8

14:37 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
13:17 New DNV GL joint industry report offers recommendations for enhanced battery safety on vessels
12:09 USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico
11:34 BlueWater Reporting issues report on Asia-ISC trade
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08

2020 January 7

15:37 CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Libya
14:52 Energean and DEPA sign agreement for commercial operation of EastMed pipeline
13:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Gulf ports to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean ports
12:49 KHI delivers bulk carrier AMIS TREASURE
12:23 A Gazprom Neft expedition has confirmed an increase in the grey whale population in the Sea of Okhotsk
11:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07
11:03 Qatar Petroleum and KPC ink 15-year LNG supply agreement

2020 January 6

16:39 In Q4 2019 EMGS vessel utilisation reached 92%, multi-client revenues expected to hit USD 9 million
15:13 Boskalis update share buyback
14:17 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC
12:05 Floatel International and Prosafe enter into merger agreement
11:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 3, 2020
10:39 KN gets Nordic Investment Bank's EUR 134.1 million loan to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
07:45 PortNews congratulates Peter Anssems, Sales Manager for East and South-East Europe at Damen Shipyards Group with the anniversary!

2020 January 2

14:19 GEV announces extension of shipyard LoI & project update
13:09 Unit 4 of Novovoronezh NPP received a life extension license from Rostechnadzor
12:51 USCG, Ocean Safety rescue paddleboarder off Maui
11:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 02
08:45 Hai Phong Port receives first cargo code of 2020
08:44 YILPORT Puerto Bolívar counts down for 2 new STS and 6 E-RTG cranes
08:32 Port of Salalah breaks 4-million TEU record in December 2019

2020 January 1

15:25 INDO-Mauritius joint hydrographic cooperation survey
14:06 Crew of dismasted sailing vessel Coco Haz III rescued 656 miles off Hawaii
13:21 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
12:19 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
10:43 Kalmar reaches a major milestone with 200th Eco Reachstackers sale

2019 December 31

13:18 Port Ust-Luga announces allowable drafts for vessels entering the harbour
12:36 Rosmorport issues RFPs for 0.1%S LSFO supply at Port of Novorossiysk
11:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signed a contract with MOL for the first LNG-fueled ferry built in Japan

2019 December 30

19:13 Vestas secures 55 MW order in China
17:23 NOVATEK obtains the Bukharinskiy license area
17:02 Rosmorport updates pilotage fees at several ports in Sakhalin
16:56 Yamal LNG receives transshipment tank at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
16:35 NCSP Group's eleven-month cargo volumes rose 9% to 131.2 million tonnes
16:08 ClassNK begins publication of ClassNK Technical Journal
15:32 NLE and Liebherr-Russland ink port equipment delivery contract
15:21 NCSP Board to review the Group's development strategy
14:39 Russian Gov’t OKs Rosatom's Northern Sea Route 2035 development plan
14:15 USCG medevacs man from cruise ship
13:19 MEYER WERFT continues to grow