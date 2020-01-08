  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 8 10:13

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) changed irregular on Jan.07:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT - 389.96(+0.95)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 666.00(+2.00)
    MGO - USD/MT – 715.37(-3.27)

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell on Jan.07 as market reconsidered the likelihood of Middle East supply disruptions in the wake of the United States killing a top Iranian military commander.

    Brent for March settlement declined by $0.64 to $68.27 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February fell by $0.57 to $62.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $5.57 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery lost$3.25.

    Today morning global oil indexes continue firm upward trend after Iran attacked two U.S.-Iraqi airbases.

    Iran attacked two U.S.-Iraqi airbases in response to a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week, sparking worries of intensifying conflict in the Middle East. Overnight, the Pentagon said missile strikes were launched from Iran and targeted the Ayn al-Asad base in western Iraq and another facility in Erbil.

    The unexpected assassination of one of the most important figures in the Iranian government set off fears of a hot war between the U.S. and Iran. Trump has vowed more attacks, including potential war crimes, if Iran does anything in response to the killing. Iran has withdrawn completely from the 2015 nuclear deal. Iraq has begun laying the groundwork to force U.S. troops to exit the country. Trump has threatened Iraq with harsh sanctions if they follow through. There are some speculations that Iran could target oil installations. The U.S. State Department warned of a “heightened risk of missile/drone attacks” in Saudi Arabia. The shipping industry is warning of more risk to oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

    The British Royal Navy will escort UK-flagged vessels going through the world’s most vital oil choke point, the Strait of Hormuz, amid a sudden spike in tensions in the Middle East. The HMS Montrose and the HMS Defender will be deployed in the region again, after last year they escorted UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz following the seizing of an Iranian oil tanker by Gibraltar with the help of the UK that angered Tehran.

    Iran said that it would abandon limits on uranium enrichment following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. The U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018, and Iran has gradually ratcheted back its commitments in response. Iran said its moves were reversible upon U.S. returning to the nuclear deal.

    OPEC’s crude oil production further declined in December as the cartel’s leader Saudi Arabia continued to lead by example cutting much more than required and as the biggest laggards in compliance—Iraq and Nigeria—moved to better comply with their quotas. As per preliminary estimation, OPEC’s production in December 2019 dropped by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to November and stood at 29.5 million bpd. The Saudis reduced their crude oil production by another 50,000 bpd in December, taking the Kingdom’s over-compliance to more than 500,000 bpd compared to its quota in the deal. Iraq—OPEC’s number two in terms of production—also reduced its production by 50,000 bpd. Although this wasn’t enough to reach full compliance, Iraq was complying at 59 percent with its quota last month, up from meager 23-percent compliance in November. Nigeria saw its production drop by 80,000 bpd, nearing its quota, because of reduced exports of Bonga crude.

    It was reported, that because PDVSA has deteriorated due to a lack of cash and a worker exodus, the company has essentially handed over control to foreign partners. PDVSA is no longer producing and signing contracts for others to produce in a de facto privatization. Rosneft and CNPC were pointed out as the main beneficiaries.

    The U.S. oil and gas rig count is down below 800 for the first time since the spring of 2017. The shale industry continues to shed rigs, as pressure from investors grows. The trend supports fuel indications.

    The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stockpiles dropped by 5.9 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 3, compared with a plunge of about 11.5 million barrels reported for the week before.

    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate today firm upward movement in a range of plus 8-11 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 8

14:37 Maersk Tankers launches a new standalone digital business
13:17 New DNV GL joint industry report offers recommendations for enhanced battery safety on vessels
12:09 USCG responds to 6.5 earthquake in Puerto Rico
11:34 BlueWater Reporting issues report on Asia-ISC trade
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08

2020 January 7

15:37 CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Libya
14:52 Energean and DEPA sign agreement for commercial operation of EastMed pipeline
13:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Gulf ports to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean ports
12:49 KHI delivers bulk carrier AMIS TREASURE
12:23 A Gazprom Neft expedition has confirmed an increase in the grey whale population in the Sea of Okhotsk
11:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07
11:03 Qatar Petroleum and KPC ink 15-year LNG supply agreement

2020 January 6

16:39 In Q4 2019 EMGS vessel utilisation reached 92%, multi-client revenues expected to hit USD 9 million
15:13 Boskalis update share buyback
14:17 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC
12:05 Floatel International and Prosafe enter into merger agreement
11:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 3, 2020
10:39 KN gets Nordic Investment Bank's EUR 134.1 million loan to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
07:45 PortNews congratulates Peter Anssems, Sales Manager for East and South-East Europe at Damen Shipyards Group with the anniversary!

2020 January 2

14:19 GEV announces extension of shipyard LoI & project update
13:09 Unit 4 of Novovoronezh NPP received a life extension license from Rostechnadzor
12:51 USCG, Ocean Safety rescue paddleboarder off Maui
11:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 02
08:45 Hai Phong Port receives first cargo code of 2020
08:44 YILPORT Puerto Bolívar counts down for 2 new STS and 6 E-RTG cranes
08:32 Port of Salalah breaks 4-million TEU record in December 2019

2020 January 1

15:25 INDO-Mauritius joint hydrographic cooperation survey
14:06 Crew of dismasted sailing vessel Coco Haz III rescued 656 miles off Hawaii
13:21 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
12:19 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
10:43 Kalmar reaches a major milestone with 200th Eco Reachstackers sale

2019 December 31

13:18 Port Ust-Luga announces allowable drafts for vessels entering the harbour
12:36 Rosmorport issues RFPs for 0.1%S LSFO supply at Port of Novorossiysk
11:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signed a contract with MOL for the first LNG-fueled ferry built in Japan

2019 December 30

19:13 Vestas secures 55 MW order in China
17:23 NOVATEK obtains the Bukharinskiy license area
17:02 Rosmorport updates pilotage fees at several ports in Sakhalin
16:56 Yamal LNG receives transshipment tank at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
16:35 NCSP Group's eleven-month cargo volumes rose 9% to 131.2 million tonnes
16:08 ClassNK begins publication of ClassNK Technical Journal
15:32 NLE and Liebherr-Russland ink port equipment delivery contract
15:21 NCSP Board to review the Group's development strategy
14:39 Russian Gov’t OKs Rosatom's Northern Sea Route 2035 development plan
14:15 USCG medevacs man from cruise ship
13:19 MEYER WERFT continues to grow