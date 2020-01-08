2020 January 8 11:34

BlueWater Reporting issues report on Asia-ISC trade

BlueWater Reporting says it has issued a data-heavy report on the state of the Asia-India Subcontinent (ISC) trade which shows that container vessel capacity on the Asia-ISC trade significantly declined in 2019 amid weaker trade between China and the ISC.



However, recent trade collaboration efforts between countries in Asia and the ISC could result in increased trade and potentially spur carriers to deploy more capacity between the two regions again.



BlueWater Reporting’s latest report, “Asia-ISC trade on the mend,” looks at China’s merchandise trade imports and exports in terms of value with countries across the ISC for November 2019 and the first 11 months of 2019 in comparison to the corresponding periods in 2018.



Additionally, the report provides extensive data on container shipping operations between Asia and the ISC, including capacity trends, how much capacity each carrier deploys, and the services deploying the most capacity on the trade.



