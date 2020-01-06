  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 6 14:17

    Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work

    Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes”) (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States announced the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $83 million.

    The awarded work includes:

    • Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $30.5 million)
    • South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging (Maintenance, Georgia and North Carolina, $13.9 million)
    • Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project (Capital, Pennsylvania, $13.7 million)
    • Hunting Island State Park Project (Coastal Protection, South Carolina, $11.4 million)
    • Tybee Island Shore Protection Project (Coastal Protection, Georgia, $13.8 million)
    • The Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project involves beach renourishment to restore the critically eroded shorelines on Manasota Key and Knight Islands in Florida.  Work will commence in January 2020.

    The South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project, also expected to commence in January 2020, will involve annual maintenance work on Brunswick, Savannah, Wilmington and Morehead City Harbors.

    The Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project involves work to complete the multi-year Delaware River Deepening Program. The modification work includes the pretreatment of rock and dredging of the final high spots, which is the last stage of deepening the channel from the Atlantic Ocean to Philadelphia.  This project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020.

    The Hunting Island State Park Project will place additional sand onto two miles of the barrier island’s beach that were eroded after major storm events.  This project will commence and complete in the first quarter of 2020.

    The Tybee Island Shore Protection Project involves the replenishment of sand lost due to the Irma and Maria storm events and work to maintain and improve the resiliency of the beaches. This project is estimated to complete in February 2020.

    David Simonelli, President of Dredging commented, “Great Lakes is pleased to announce these important deepening, coastal protection and maintenance dredging awards. These projects will enhance our year-end backlog and position us well for 2020.   Working on these projects allows Great Lakes to help strengthen the U.S. economy, infrastructure and further support the protection of our U.S. coast lines.”

    The Company

    Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States and the only U.S. dredging company with significant international operations. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions.  In its over 129-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. The company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.  Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

Другие новости по темам: dredging, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corporation  


2020 January 6

13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC
12:05 Floatel International and Prosafe enter into merger agreement
11:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 3, 2020
10:39 KN gets Nordic Investment Bank's EUR 134.1 million loan to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
07:45 PortNews congratulates Peter Anssems, Sales Manager for East and South-East Europe at Damen Shipyards Group with the anniversary!

2020 January 2

14:19 GEV announces extension of shipyard LoI & project update
13:09 Unit 4 of Novovoronezh NPP received a life extension license from Rostechnadzor
12:51 USCG, Ocean Safety rescue paddleboarder off Maui
11:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 02
08:45 Hai Phong Port receives first cargo code of 2020
08:44 YILPORT Puerto Bolívar counts down for 2 new STS and 6 E-RTG cranes
08:32 Port of Salalah breaks 4-million TEU record in December 2019

2020 January 1

15:25 INDO-Mauritius joint hydrographic cooperation survey
14:06 Crew of dismasted sailing vessel Coco Haz III rescued 656 miles off Hawaii
13:21 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
10:43 Kalmar reaches a major milestone with 200th Eco Reachstackers sale

2019 December 31

13:18 Port Ust-Luga announces allowable drafts for vessels entering the harbour
12:36 Rosmorport issues RFPs for 0.1%S LSFO supply at Port of Novorossiysk
11:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signed a contract with MOL for the first LNG-fueled ferry built in Japan

2019 December 30

19:13 Vestas secures 55 MW order in China
17:23 NOVATEK obtains the Bukharinskiy license area
17:02 Rosmorport updates pilotage fees at several ports in Sakhalin
16:56 Yamal LNG receives transshipment tank at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
16:35 NCSP Group's eleven-month cargo volumes rose 9% to 131.2 million tonnes
16:08 ClassNK begins publication of ClassNK Technical Journal
15:32 NLE and Liebherr-Russland ink port equipment delivery contract
15:21 NCSP Board to review the Group's development strategy
14:39 Russian Gov’t OKs Rosatom's Northern Sea Route 2035 development plan
14:15 USCG medevacs man from cruise ship
13:19 MEYER WERFT continues to grow
12:34 Damen completes sea trials of the Mexican Navy’s POLA-class ARM Reformador
12:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 30
11:54 Fincantieri Marinette Marine contracted to build four multi-mission ships for Saudi Arabia
11:28 USCG rescues four from capsized vessel in Coos Bay
10:47 Navy’s Black Sea Fleet beefs up with the missile corvette Ingushetia
09:35 Chinese ports total throughput in Jan-Nov 2019 rose 5.3% to 12.27 billion tonnes
09:17 Brent Crude futures climb to $ 67,02, WTI – to $ 61,78

2019 December 29

15:47 Hornbeck Offshore Services common stock trading on the OTC marketplace
14:24 APL announces voil sailing on its Falcon Express (FCX) service
13:12 USCG continues search for tour helicopter off Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast
12:51 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins newbuilding order for 4 mid-sized boxships
11:34 SAAM Towage to enter El Salvador Energía del Pacífico and reinforce its presence in Central America
09:06 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso
09:03 Fincantieri receives contract to construct four ships for Saudi Arabia