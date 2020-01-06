  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 6 10:18

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) increased slightly in the end of the first week 2020:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT – 382.85 (+4.43)
    VLSFO: USD/MT – 660.00 (+6.00)
    MGO: USD/MT – 714.15 (+1.38)

    Meantime, world oil indexes rose on Jan.03 amid escalating tension in the Middle East and supported by U.S. inventory report.

    Brent for March settlement rose by $2.35 to $68.60 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February gained $1.87 to $63.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $5.55 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery added $10.00.

    Today morning global oil indexes continue firm upward trend.

    Reports that a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel escalated Middle East tensions and raised concerns of oil supplies disruption. Tensions have been building between Washington and Tehran after an Iran-backed Iraqi militia stormed the American embassy in Baghdad to protest deadly U.S. airstrikes earlier last week. Concerns in the region have persisted over the past year as Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities as well as foreign tankers in and around the Persian Gulf have been the target of several attacks. The area has five of OPEC’s biggest oil producers. Two of them: Iran and Iraq, combined pumped more than 6.7 million barrels a day of oil last month, more than one-fifth of OPEC output. Energy exports from both countries also rely on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow and crucial oil and natural gas shipping choke-point that’s always in focus when Middle East tensions flair, particularly with Iran.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline for the last week of 2019. The draw totaled an impressive 11.5 million barrels. Analysts had expected a decline of 3.167 million barrels, after the EIA reported a draw of 5.5 million barrels for the week to December 20. At 429.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year seasonal average. Meantime, U.S. oil production had hit a record 12.66 million barrels daily in October, with weekly estimates suggesting this could have risen further in the months since October to over 13 million bpd.

    Russia has halted oil supplies to refineries in Belarus amid a contract dispute threatening large Russian oil deliveries to Western Europe. However, ta the moment Russian oil transit to Europe via Belarus was so far uninterrupted.

    Testing companies are examining new low-sulfur marine blends acquired in Antwerp, Belgium; Houston and Singapore and have found sediment at levels that could damage the engines of ocean-going vessels. The potential hazards were demonstrated already in 2018 when some ship operators were forced to pay for costly repairs after buying bunker fuel contaminated by a chemical used in epoxy. That incident affected about 200 vessels. Some 60% of the recipes for making low-sulfur fuel proposed by bunker suppliers near the top U.S. oil port of Houston failed to meet sediment specifications. Last month high sediment levels in bunker fuel samples were also found in Singapore, Antwerp and other European ports. The levels exceeded international residue standards. Mixing two or more low-sulfur bunker fuels can raise the sediment levels, producing a residue that could clog and damage an engine.

    The implementation of low sulfur bunker fuel regulations on January 1 could result in changed market structures for clean and dirty tankers in 2020 as a result of compliance choice, as sources contemplate the possible emergence of multi-tiered pricing, specialized routes, and bunker availability issues. Roughly 17% of the tanker fleet is expected to be installed with scrubbers by the end of 2021 to comply with the International Maritime Association’s 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel specifications, enabling those ships to run lower-cost high sulfur bunker fuel. Meantime, shipowners have already faced delays in finding low sulfur bunkers in Brazil and Panama, with longer voyages and later laycans requiring more forward-looking bunkering schedules. Mexico is unlikely to have low-sulfur bunkers available anytime soon, as the country has not signed onto the IMO mandate and infrastructure at the ports appears limited.

    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate today firm upward movement in a range of plus 8-11 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 6

14:17 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
13:04 USCG vessel capsizes in Astoria
11:36 Marine Technology Society announces new VP appointments
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC
12:05 Floatel International and Prosafe enter into merger agreement
11:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 3, 2020
10:39 KN gets Nordic Investment Bank's EUR 134.1 million loan to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
07:45 PortNews congratulates Peter Anssems, Sales Manager for East and South-East Europe at Damen Shipyards Group with the anniversary!

2020 January 2

14:19 GEV announces extension of shipyard LoI & project update
13:09 Unit 4 of Novovoronezh NPP received a life extension license from Rostechnadzor
12:51 USCG, Ocean Safety rescue paddleboarder off Maui
11:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 02
08:45 Hai Phong Port receives first cargo code of 2020
08:44 YILPORT Puerto Bolívar counts down for 2 new STS and 6 E-RTG cranes
08:32 Port of Salalah breaks 4-million TEU record in December 2019

2020 January 1

15:25 INDO-Mauritius joint hydrographic cooperation survey
14:06 Crew of dismasted sailing vessel Coco Haz III rescued 656 miles off Hawaii
13:21 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
12:19 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
10:43 Kalmar reaches a major milestone with 200th Eco Reachstackers sale

2019 December 31

13:18 Port Ust-Luga announces allowable drafts for vessels entering the harbour
12:36 Rosmorport issues RFPs for 0.1%S LSFO supply at Port of Novorossiysk
11:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signed a contract with MOL for the first LNG-fueled ferry built in Japan

2019 December 30

19:13 Vestas secures 55 MW order in China
17:23 NOVATEK obtains the Bukharinskiy license area
17:02 Rosmorport updates pilotage fees at several ports in Sakhalin
16:56 Yamal LNG receives transshipment tank at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
16:35 NCSP Group's eleven-month cargo volumes rose 9% to 131.2 million tonnes
16:08 ClassNK begins publication of ClassNK Technical Journal
15:32 NLE and Liebherr-Russland ink port equipment delivery contract
15:21 NCSP Board to review the Group's development strategy
14:39 Russian Gov’t OKs Rosatom's Northern Sea Route 2035 development plan
14:15 USCG medevacs man from cruise ship
13:19 MEYER WERFT continues to grow
12:34 Damen completes sea trials of the Mexican Navy’s POLA-class ARM Reformador
12:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 30
11:54 Fincantieri Marinette Marine contracted to build four multi-mission ships for Saudi Arabia
11:28 USCG rescues four from capsized vessel in Coos Bay
10:47 Navy’s Black Sea Fleet beefs up with the missile corvette Ingushetia
09:35 Chinese ports total throughput in Jan-Nov 2019 rose 5.3% to 12.27 billion tonnes
09:17 Brent Crude futures climb to $ 67,02, WTI – to $ 61,78

2019 December 29

15:47 Hornbeck Offshore Services common stock trading on the OTC marketplace
14:24 APL announces voil sailing on its Falcon Express (FCX) service
13:12 USCG continues search for tour helicopter off Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast
12:51 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins newbuilding order for 4 mid-sized boxships
11:34 SAAM Towage to enter El Salvador Energía del Pacífico and reinforce its presence in Central America
09:06 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso
09:03 Fincantieri receives contract to construct four ships for Saudi Arabia