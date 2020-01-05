2020 January 5 14:11

Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares, or about 3.3%, of its outstanding common stock using funds available from cash and cash equivalents at a price of $3.30 per share. The tender offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on February 3, 2020, unless extended or withdrawn. The Board of Directors determined that it is in the Company’s best interest to repurchase shares at this time given Diana Shipping’s cash position and stock price. The tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered; however, the tender offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions. Specific instructions and an explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase and related materials that are being mailed to shareholders.



Diana Shipping Inc. has retained Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as the depositary for the tender offer and Georgeson LLC as the information agent.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.