  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 5 12:43

    USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek

    The U.S. Coast Guard says it has interdicted nine Cuban migrants 25 miles southeast of Tavernier Creek, Thursday.

    Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 of a migrant vessel with nine people aboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108) crew to interdict the vessel.

    The cutter crew interdicted the vessel and safely embarked the migrants.

    One migrant was transferred into Customs and Border Protection custody after being brought ashore for more advanced medical care.

    The remaining eight migrants were safely repatriated to Cuba Saturday.

    Approximately 52 Cuban migrants have attempted to illegally enter the U.S. via the maritime environment in fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019, compared to 454 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019. These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, the Caribbean, and Atlantic.

    Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter , all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Другие новости по темам: patrol, US Coast Guard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 5

15:49 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia to Kenya, Tanzania & Somalia service
14:11 Diana Shipping Inc. commences self tender offer to purchase up to 3,030,303 shares
13:25 CMA CGM introduced Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS20)
12:43 USCG interdicts several Cuban migrants southeast of Tavernier Creek
11:33 Toshiba ESS delivers mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to fuel cell ship
11:15 MHI delivered “FGSS” for the first LNG fueled PCC built in Japan

2020 January 4

15:18 KVH, Kongsberg Digital install first integrated maritime IoT System on active working vessel
13:09 NASSCO gets Navy's maintenance and modernization contract for LSD 49
12:54 USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City
11:38 Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac
10:32 Adani Ports, SEZ to acquire controlling stake of 75% in Krishnapatnam Port

2020 January 3

15:11 Euronav enters sale and leaseback agreement for 3 VLCC
12:05 Floatel International and Prosafe enter into merger agreement
11:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 3, 2020
10:39 KN gets Nordic Investment Bank's EUR 134.1 million loan to finance LNG operations in Lithuania
07:45 PortNews congratulates Peter Anssems, Sales Manager for East and South-East Europe at Damen Shipyards Group with the anniversary!

2020 January 2

14:19 GEV announces extension of shipyard LoI & project update
13:09 Unit 4 of Novovoronezh NPP received a life extension license from Rostechnadzor
12:51 USCG, Ocean Safety rescue paddleboarder off Maui
11:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 02
08:45 Hai Phong Port receives first cargo code of 2020
08:44 YILPORT Puerto Bolívar counts down for 2 new STS and 6 E-RTG cranes
08:32 Port of Salalah breaks 4-million TEU record in December 2019

2020 January 1

15:25 INDO-Mauritius joint hydrographic cooperation survey
14:06 Crew of dismasted sailing vessel Coco Haz III rescued 656 miles off Hawaii
13:21 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
12:19 Great Lakes announces receipt of $83 million in awarded work
10:43 Kalmar reaches a major milestone with 200th Eco Reachstackers sale

2019 December 31

13:18 Port Ust-Luga announces allowable drafts for vessels entering the harbour
12:36 Rosmorport issues RFPs for 0.1%S LSFO supply at Port of Novorossiysk
11:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding signed a contract with MOL for the first LNG-fueled ferry built in Japan

2019 December 30

19:13 Vestas secures 55 MW order in China
17:23 NOVATEK obtains the Bukharinskiy license area
17:02 Rosmorport updates pilotage fees at several ports in Sakhalin
16:56 Yamal LNG receives transshipment tank at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
16:35 NCSP Group's eleven-month cargo volumes rose 9% to 131.2 million tonnes
16:08 ClassNK begins publication of ClassNK Technical Journal
15:32 NLE and Liebherr-Russland ink port equipment delivery contract
15:21 NCSP Board to review the Group's development strategy
14:39 Russian Gov’t OKs Rosatom's Northern Sea Route 2035 development plan
14:15 USCG medevacs man from cruise ship
13:19 MEYER WERFT continues to grow
12:34 Damen completes sea trials of the Mexican Navy’s POLA-class ARM Reformador
12:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 30
11:54 Fincantieri Marinette Marine contracted to build four multi-mission ships for Saudi Arabia
11:28 USCG rescues four from capsized vessel in Coos Bay
10:47 Navy’s Black Sea Fleet beefs up with the missile corvette Ingushetia
09:35 Chinese ports total throughput in Jan-Nov 2019 rose 5.3% to 12.27 billion tonnes
09:17 Brent Crude futures climb to $ 67,02, WTI – to $ 61,78

2019 December 29

15:47 Hornbeck Offshore Services common stock trading on the OTC marketplace
14:24 APL announces voil sailing on its Falcon Express (FCX) service
13:12 USCG continues search for tour helicopter off Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast
12:51 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins newbuilding order for 4 mid-sized boxships
11:34 SAAM Towage to enter El Salvador Energía del Pacífico and reinforce its presence in Central America
09:06 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso
09:03 Fincantieri receives contract to construct four ships for Saudi Arabia

2019 December 28

16:17 Navigation season at Sakhalin based Port of Shakhtersk closed as of Jan 1, 2020
15:16 USCG interdicts lancha, recovers illegal fishing gear in US waters
14:11 SAAM Towage welcomes new Itzá tug at Guatemala's Puerto Quetzal
13:27 Rosetti Marino shipyard contracted to build SENER-designed bunker barge for Italian operator Panfido