2020 January 4 12:54

USCG searching for 2 missing boaters near Panama City

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is searching for two people aboard an overdue vessel near Panama City, Florida.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 6:20 p.m. of two people aboard an 18-foot white pleasure craft vessel who were scheduled to return to Carl Grey Park at sunset, approximately 4:55 p.m.



Missing are Jerry Stevens and Cynthia Payne from Panama City.



Park, north of the Hathaway Bridge, and were last seen in that area at 1:30 p.m.



Involved in the search are: The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Panama City, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and Panama City Police Department.