2020 January 4 11:38

Tapio Kolunsarka takes helm at Evac

Tapio Kolunsarka has been appointed as new CEO of Evac Group effective 1 Jan 2020. He succeeds Tomi Gardemeister who has left his post as CEO and President to assume interests outside the Evac Group.



Since 2016 Tapio has been President & CEO of Ramirent, a publicly listed equipment rental and service company. Prior to Ramirent, Tapio worked at UPM-Kymmene, the largest pulp and paper business in Europe, in a number of different roles. From 2013 to 2016 he was Executive Vice President in charge of the global labelling material division UPM Raflatac.

Evac is the world’s leading provider of integrated water and waste management systems, as well as corrosion-protection systems, for the marine, offshore, and building industries.