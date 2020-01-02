2020 January 2 12:51

USCG, Ocean Safety rescue paddleboarder off Maui

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew successfully rescued a man who was beset by weather one mile off Ukumehame Beach Park, Tuesday, the USCG said in a press release.



“Our crews are constantly training to respond effectively in situations such as this,” said Lt. Jg. Seth Gross, a Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command duty officer. “The results of their efforts were seen today. The RB-M crew launched and recovered the paddleboarder within 20 minutes of receiving the initial notification.”



After rescuing the paddle boarder, the RB-M crew successfully coordinated a passenger transfer with a Maui Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Jet ski operator who returned the paddleboarder to shore. There are no injuries reported.



At 12:16 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Maui Fire Dispatch stating the paddleboarder was beset by weather offshore and required assistance. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners and launched the RB-M crew who recovered the man.



The weather on scene was winds of 9 mph and seas up to 3 feet.



The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning and small craft advisory for much of the Hawaiian Islands, and the Coast Guard recommends waterway users exercise caution while enjoying the New Years’ holiday.