2020 January 1 13:21

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa

CMA CGM has announced of Peak Season Surcharge for all cargo shipped from Asian ports to North Africa points of destinations. The shipping company says the following PSS are applicable until further notice and are effective January 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports):

Origin range: From all ports in Asia

Destination range: To all North Africa countries --(Algeria/Tunisia/Libya/Morocco)

Amount: USD 250 per 20' | USD 500 per 40' | USD 500 per 45'

Cargo: all